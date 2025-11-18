Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.11.2025 23:23:38

La-Z-Boy Inc Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $28.86 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $30.04 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, La-Z-Boy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $29.57 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $522.48 million from $521.03 million last year.

La-Z-Boy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.86 Mln. vs. $30.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $522.48 Mln vs. $521.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $525-545 mln