La-Z-Boy Aktie 946660 / US5053361078
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
18.11.2025 23:23:38
La-Z-Boy Inc Q2 Income Drops
(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $28.86 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $30.04 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.
Excluding items, La-Z-Boy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $29.57 million or $0.71 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $522.48 million from $521.03 million last year.
La-Z-Boy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $28.86 Mln. vs. $30.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $522.48 Mln vs. $521.03 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $525-545 mln
Nachrichten zu La-Z-Boy Inc.
|
18.08.25
|Ausblick: La-Z-Boy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.06.25