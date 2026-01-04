Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Grok-Eingeständnis von Musk: Bild-KI mit massiven Schwächen
Swisscom-Aktie: Al Jazeera Arabic verschwindet bei Sunrise und Swisscom
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Alstom-Aktie: Alstom-Werk soll laut IG Metall wohl bei milliardenschwerem S-Bahn-Auftrag mitmischen
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Sonntagabend
05.01.2026 00:01:21

KOSPI May See Profit Taking On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 110 points or 2.8 percent. Now at a record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 4,300-point plateau, although investors are likely to lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is uncertain amidst geopolitical concerns in South America. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the somewhat overbought Asian bourses are expected to open in mixed fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks, while the chemical and financial shares were soft.

For the day, the index surged 95.46 points or 2.27 percent to finish at 4,309.63. Volume was 400.33 million shares worth 17.27 trillion won. There were 522 decliners and 371 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.39 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.12 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.74 percent, Samsung Electronics skyrocketed 7.17 percent, Samsung SDI cratered 2.60 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.41 percent, SK Hynix vaulted 3.99 percent, Naver jumped 1.86 percent, LG Chem stumbled 3.15 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.98 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.28 percent, POSCO Holdings tanked 2.46 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.37 percent, KEPCO contracted 1.48 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.07 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.67 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.99 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly upbeat as the major averages spent most of Friday's session hugging the line for much of the day before finishing mostly in the green.

The Dow climbed 319.09 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 48,382.39, while the NASDAQ dipped 6.37 points or 0.03 percent to close at 23,235.63 and the S&P 500 added12.97 points or 0.19 percent to end at 6,858.47.

For the week, the NASDAQ dropped 1.5 percent, the S&P sank 1.0 percent and the Dow lost 0.7 percent.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets came as some traders remained away from their desks following the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

Geopolitical concerns may weigh on sentiment after the U.S. carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela. That country's leader, President Nicolás Maduro, along with his wife, had been captured and flown out of Venezuela.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Friday ahead of Sunday's OPEC meeting, with West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery dipping $0.12 or 0.2 percent to $57.30. On Sunday, OPEC decided to keep output levels unchanged, as expected. For 2025, crude fell almost 20 percent.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng letztlich stärker - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen

Am Freitag blieb der heimische Aktienmarkt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechselten ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.

