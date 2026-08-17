Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’391 -0.6%  SPI 20’311 -0.5%  Dow 53’732 -0.2%  DAX 26’440 0.5%  Euro 0.9410 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’540 -0.1%  Gold 4’376 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’107 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8133 -0.1%  Öl 88.7 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Palantir-Aktie verliert an Attraktivität: Cathie Wood setzt verstärkt auf Cerebras
HSBC beruhigt: Sektorrotation bei KI-Aktien nur vorübergehende Gewinnmitnahme
Unusual Machines mit grossem Analystenlob: Bessere Alternative zu DroneShield?
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Sonntagabend
Wie viel Verlust eine Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC)-Investition von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet hätte
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
17.08.2026 03:37:17

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday after opening in the green, snapping a four-session winning streak, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 68,600 level, with weakness in index heavyweights, exporters and financial stocks amid softer-than expected domestic GDP numbers, partially offset by gains in automakers and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 140.56 points or 0.20 percent at 68,573.24, after touching a high of 69,100.43 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is down almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.2 percent and Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial is declining almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.4 percent, Canon is down more than 1 percent and Sony is losing more than 2 percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.3 percent.

Among the other major losers, Ebara is plunging more than 9 percent and Trend Micro is tumbling more than 9 percent, while NEC and Dentsu Group are sliding almost 7 percent each. Nomura Research Institute is slipping more than 4 percent, while BayCurrent, Asahi Group, SHIFT and Sompo Holdings are declining almost 4 percent each. Sumco and Fujitsu are losing more than 3 percent each, while Hitachi, Kirin Holdings, Kubota and Sapporo Holdings are down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Kioxia Holdings is surging almost 6 percent and NEXON is advancing more than 4 percent, while ARCHION and MS&AD Insurance are gaining almost 4 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining is adding more than 3 percent, while Dowa Holdings, Mitsubishi Materials and Mitsui Kinzoku are up almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading. That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged. On a yearly basis, GDP was up 1.1 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.8 percent).

Capital expenditure dropped 1.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the previous quarter (originally -0.7 percent). External demand was up 0.5 percent on quarter, up from 0.3 percent three months earlier. Private consumption was flat on quarter after rising 0.5 percent in Q1.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved modestly lower during trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving mostly higher over the two previous sessions. Selling pressure remained relatively subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow dipped 107.58 points or 0.2 percent to 53,732.41, the Nasdaq fell 73.86 points or 0.3 percent to 26,729.16 and the S&P 500 slipped 13.23 points or 0.2 percent to 7,785.76.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned mixed over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday as the U.S. and Iran continue to spar on their demands, leaving the Strait of Hormuz shut for shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.05 or 1.29 percent at $82.30 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nokia: Comeback mit KI-Turbo

Die Finnen melden sich mit starken Zahlen zurück. Vor allem das Geschäft mit optischen Netzwerken und KI-Rechenzentren entwickelt sich zum Wachstumstreiber und könnte 2027 für zusätzlichen Schub sorgen. Nach der kräftigen Kurskorrektur bietet die Aktie tradingorientierten Anlegern damit eine potenzielle Chance.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

16.08.26 Logo WHS VWAP: So erkennst du den Markt-Bias
14.08.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 24.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf SanDisk
14.08.26 Marktüberblick: RWE nach Zahlen gesucht
14.08.26 SMI stoppt Abwärtsbewegung
14.08.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 100-Tage-Linie als Widerstand
13.08.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Tecan Group AG
13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
13.08.26 Der Kakaopreis ist nicht alles: süsses Geschäft, harte Realität
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’933.12 19.97 SXBVXU
Short 15’256.22 13.79 SDBWJU
Short 15’823.56 8.94 SOWBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’390.67 14.08.2026 17:31:22
Long 13’768.56 19.97 SEBAGU
Long 13’425.99 13.66 SNB4VU
Long 12’867.37 8.99 S4KBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
CLARITY Act: Bitcoin-Kursziel von 200'000 Dollar hängt an sieben Senats-Hürden
Bärenmärkte überstehen: Diese Lehren bietet die Börsengeschichte
AUTO1 übertrifft mit Quartalszahlen die Markterwartungen - AUTO1-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Ex-Manager warnt vor Roboterautos als Sicherheitsrisiko
Wall Street Hits Fresh Record Highs On Crude Slide
SK hynix und Samsung: Die enge US-Aktien-Verbindung als Gefahr für Investoren
JP Morgan Chase & Co.: Infineon-Aktie erhält Overweight

Top-Rankings

KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 33: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.