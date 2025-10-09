Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’358 -0.5%  DAX 24’611 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’626 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 -1.6%  Bitcoin 97’951 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8063 1.0%  Öl 65.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla warnt Trump-Regierung vor Aufweichung der US-Abgasregeln
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
10.10.2025 01:18:25

Japan Shares May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 3,380 points or 7.5 percent. Now at another fresh record closing high, the Nikkei 225 sits just beneath the 48,600-point plateau although it's likely to see profit taking again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on waning optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 845.45 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 48,580.44 after trading between 47,995.22 and 48,597.08. Among the actives, Nissan Motor sank 0.83 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 1.24 percent, Toyota Motor tanked 2.04 percent, Honda Motor retreated 1.41 percent, Softbank Group surged 11.43 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.62 percent, Mizuho Financial perked 0.12 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial shed 0.65 percent, Mitsubishi Electric fell 0.27 percent, Sony Group rallied 2.27 percent, Panasonic Holdings soared 6.58 percent and Hitachi spiked 2.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened flat but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 243.36 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 46,358.42, while the NASDAQ slipped 18.75 points or 0.08 percent to close at 23,023.62 and the S&P 500 sank 18.61 points or 0.28 percent to end at 6,735.11.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which came amid persistent optimism about the artificial intelligence trade.

Investors may also have begun to express concerns about the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which entered its ninth day with no end in sight.

Traders also kept an eye on remarks by several Federal Reserve officials, with Fed Governor Michael Barr said the central bank should move "cautiously" due to considerable uncertainty about the future course of the economy.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday due to the possible easing of hostilities in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.10 or 1.76 percent at $61.45 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release September figures for producer prices and bank lending later this morning. Producer prices are expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and adding 2.7 percent on year in August. Overall bank lending is tipped to climb 3.7 percent on year, up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.25 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
09.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Revolution der Produktivität / Lonza - Zurück in die Spur
09.10.25 SMI setzt Herbstrally fort
09.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.10.2025
08.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’162.42 18.99 B02SIU
Short 13’429.42 13.58 QIUBSU
Short 13’929.95 8.80 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’609.15 09.10.2025 17:31:24
Long 12’077.99 18.84 SZPBKU
Long 11’818.79 13.50 SQFBLU
Long 11’310.01 8.80 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Presse: Dertour baut nach Hotelplan-Übernahme Doppelspurigkeiten ab
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Milliardenübernahme sichert potenzielles Medikament gegen Leberfibrose
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Abend

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}