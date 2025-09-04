Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’383 1.5%  SPI 17’120 1.4%  Dow 45’621 0.8%  DAX 23’770 0.7%  Euro 0.9385 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’347 0.4%  Gold 3’547 -0.4%  Bitcoin 89’057 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8056 0.2%  Öl 66.9 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Britische Regulierer stellen sich gegen Elon Musks Strompläne
EU beschleunigt digitalen Euro - Konkurrenz durch US-Stablecoin-Gesetze wächst
Broadcom-Aktie trotz Zahlen über den Erwartungen ohne Kursimpulse
Alphabet-Aktie in Rot: Französische Datenschützer bestrafen Google
China-Risiken bremsen nicht: Steht die NVIDIA-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Suche...
05.09.2025 01:32:30

Japan Bourse May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 650 points or 1.4 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 42,580-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index rallied 641.38 points or 1.53 percent to finish at 42,580.27 after trading between 42,066.59 and 42,608.80. Among the actives, Nissan Motor retreated 1.40 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 2.56 percent, Toyota Motor jumped 1.88 percent, Honda Motor and Mitsubishi Electric both climbed 1.09 percent, Softbank Group surged 6.45 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 2.14 percent, Mizuho Financial rallied 2.61 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial spiked 2.99 percent, Sony Group improved 2.88 percent, Panasonic Holdings shed 0.40 percent and Hitachi perked 0.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and climbed steadily higher throughout the day, finishing at session high.

The Dow rallied 350.06 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 45,621.29, while the NASDAQ jumped 209.97 points or 0.98 percent to end at 21,707.69 and the S&P 500 gained 53.82 points or 0.83 percent to close at 6,502.08.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders digested the latest U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of August.

The Labor Department also released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected last week.

While the reports add to recent signs of weakness in the labor market, the data has also increased confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month.

Crude oil prices slumped on Thursday on rising oversupply concerns as OPEC plans to hike output. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.63 or 0.98 percent at $63.34 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release July figures for household spending later this morning. Spending is expected to rise 1.3 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent on month and climbing 1.3 percent on year in June. Japan also will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, they were up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent on month, respectively.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

04.09.25 Logo WHS Salesforce Aktie 2025: KI-Boom mit Agentforce – Chance oder Risiko?
04.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) on AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
04.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: IAA 2025 - Power für die Autobranche / MasterCard, PayPal, Visa - FinTech-Trio auf Wachstumskurs
04.09.25 Roche und Novartis schieben SMI wieder an
04.09.25 Marktüberblick: adidas hui – Puma pfui
04.09.25 Goldminen: Wenn Disziplin das Metall schlägt
02.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sandoz, UBS, Zurich Insurance
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.22 19.33 BWDSCU
Short 13’115.19 13.98 UBSIIU
Short 13’628.65 8.83 B9GSAU
SMI-Kurs: 12’383.47 04.09.2025 17:30:04
Long 11’861.76 19.95 SOKBDU
Long 11’587.61 13.82 BH8SXU
Long 11’078.14 8.83 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK - Rheinmetall baut Munitionsvernichtungswerk in Schwaben
Infineon-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Gründe für den Druck auf den Chiphersteller
BYD-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Gerüchte um gesenktes Absatzziel belasten den Kurs
Ozempic als Chance bei Demenz: Rückenwind für die Novo-Nordisk-Aktie?
Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursplus
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst sehr stark -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- China-Börsen letztlich abgeschlagen - Nikkei mit Kurssprung
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagvormittag in Rot
RENK Aktie News: RENK büsst am Donnerstagmittag ein
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts

Top-Rankings

Tech-Giganten dominieren auch im Q2-Depot: So investiert die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat ihre aktuellen US-Beteiligungen bekannt gegeben. Ein B ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien befanden sich im zweiten Quartal im Depot der Commerzbank
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Commerzbank-Portfolio zu Änderungen. Das waren die zehn grösst ...
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}