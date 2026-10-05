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Straumann Aktie 117544866 / CH1175448666

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05.10.2026 11:00:13

Invitation: Straumann Group – third-quarter 2026 results webcast

Straumann
91.40 CHF 2.01%
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Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Invitation: Straumann Group – third-quarter 2026 results webcast

05.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Date: Wednesday, 28 October 2026

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

 

 

Straumann Group will publish its third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives. During the webcast, the Group’s top management will review the operational performance and subsequently answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay will be available after the event.

 

Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are asked to register in advance for the conference call using the registration link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at www.straumann-group.com before joining the call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: silvia.dobry@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 5299000QVHTLEN6ONZ35
EQS News ID: 2410254

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410254  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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