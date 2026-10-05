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05.10.2026 11:00:13
Invitation: Straumann Group – third-quarter 2026 results webcast
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Date: Wednesday, 28 October 2026
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives. During the webcast, the Group’s top management will review the operational performance and subsequently answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay will be available after the event.
Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are asked to register in advance for the conference call using the registration link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at www.straumann-group.com before joining the call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|silvia.dobry@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5299000QVHTLEN6ONZ35
|EQS News ID:
|2410254
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410254 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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