14.10.2025 18:34:23

Invitation – Q3 2025 trading update conference call

VAT
351.14 CHF -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Invitation – Q3 2025 trading update conference call

14.10.2025 / 18:34 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2025 trading update conference call.

Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of 2025 and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of the year. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:         Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time:        10:00 a.m. CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register here and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:
+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)
+44 207 098 0702 (UK)
+1 631 570 5612 (USA)

Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.

Kind regards,

VAT IR team

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Investor Relations & Sustainability
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vatgroup.com

Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2212952

 
End of News EQS News Service

2212952  14.10.2025 CET/CEST

