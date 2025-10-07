Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 -0.2%  SPI 17’264 -0.2%  Dow 46’603 -0.2%  DAX 24’386 0.0%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’614 -0.3%  Gold 3’984 0.6%  Bitcoin 97’292 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7983 0.0%  Öl 65.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Roche-Aktie unter der Lupe: Experten empfehlen Roche im September mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
Erfolg an der Börse: Das zeichnet die erfolgreichsten Börsenprofis aus
Teslas Model Y startet nun unter 40.000 Dollar - Anleger schicken Tesla-Aktie dennoch abwärts
Suche...

IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie 22339711 / US45866F1049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.10.2025 00:23:37

Intercontinental Exchange To Invest Up To $2 Bln In Crypto Prediction Platform Polymarket

IntercontinentalExchange Group
128.99 CHF -13.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The New York Stock Exchange's parent company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), has revealed plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a cryptocurrency based prediction market that lets users place bets on actual events like elections and sporting events.

With the all-cash deal, Polymarket has a pre-investment valuation of roughly $8 billion, and ICE will become a global distributor of the event-driven data from the platform.

The two businesses also intend to work together on upcoming tokenization projects. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan stated, "Together, we're expanding how individuals and institutions use probabilities to understand and price the future." Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of ICE, described the agreement as "an opportunity to uniquely serve markets together."

After Polymarket settled charges with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for running an unregistered exchange, the company was forced offshore in 2022.

However, the company recently made a comeback to the U.S. market by paying $112 million to acquire the Florida based derivatives exchange QCX and its affiliated clearinghouse, QC Clearing.

With billions of bets, the platform's popularity skyrocketed during the 2024 U.S. presidential election. A significant step toward integrating prediction markets into the financial mainstream, according to Coplan, is the company's collaboration with ICE.

Since the Trump administration's changing political views have improved the regulatory climate for prediction markets, competitors like Kalshi Inc. and Crypto.com have also branched out into sports related contracts.

Nachrichten zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten