SMI 12’633 0.7%  SPI 17’342 0.5%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’092 -0.8%  Euro 0.9309 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’515 -1.0%  Gold 4’066 -0.3%  Bitcoin 68’239 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -1.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
NIO-Aktie im Blick: Kommt der erste Quartalsgewinn? NIO muss liefern
Elon Musks Zukunftsplan: Roboter regieren, Geld verschwindet
24.11.2025 03:39:51

Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note Monday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets amid optimism for Federal Reserve rate cuts and reports of potential Nvidia AI chip sales to China.

Meanwhile, top U.S. and Ukrainian officials said Sunday they'd made progress toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war but provided scant details.

A bout of portfolio outflows and optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-India trade deal may also offer some support ahead of key fiscal deficit, industrial output and July-September GDP growth data due this week.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Canada and India have agreed to restart stalled talks for a new trade deal.

Asian markets traded higher, with Japan closed for a holiday. The dollar was steady while oil extended its slump after the biggest weekly loss since early October on concerns that a Ukraine-Russia peace deal could increase crude flows into an already well-supplied market.

Gold slipped to around $4,050 per ounce, extending Friday's decline, as investors await more U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales, producer price index and weekly jobless claims for clearer signals on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday but were down sharply for the week amid growing worries of a potential bubble in artificial intelligence stocks.

The Dow climbed 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1 percent after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams described monetary policy as being "modestly restrictive" and said he sees "room for a further adjustment" to rates in the near term.

Investors also cheered data that showed improved consumer sentiment and decreasing inflation expectations.

European stocks fell broadly on Friday after the release of a batch of weak regional economic data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally higher.

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

21.11.25 BNP Paribas: Jahresendrallye - alles andere als unwahrscheinlich
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
21.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
20.11.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
20.11.25 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
RBC Capital Markets: Sector Perform für Commerzbank-Aktie
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Das spricht für eine Erholung
Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:29 GNW-News: Falcon Executive Aviation gibt den Bau des ersten vollständig privaten Terminals in Dubai für Hubschrauber, Privatjets und eVTOL-Mobilität der näch...
21:39 Europäer wollen US-Ukraine-Plan in Kernpunkten abschwächen
21:34 ROUNDUP/Israel: Hisbollah-Anführer in Beirut getötet
21:34 ROUNDUP: Erdogan will Putin in Telefonat zu neuen Ukraine-Gesprächen bewegen
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:59 Ukraine: Rubio und Jermak wollen weiteres Pressestatement abgeben
19:30 ROUNDUP/Trump: Ukraine zeigt USA 'keinerlei Dankbarkeit'
22:38 Aktie vor Bewegung? BHP Group unternimmt wohl neuen Versuch bei Anglo American
19:22 Klüssendorf wirbt um Vertrauen der Union in Reformwillen der SPD
19:16 Söder: Vertrauensfrage wäre falscher Weg