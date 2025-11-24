|
24.11.2025 03:39:51
Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher
(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note Monday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets amid optimism for Federal Reserve rate cuts and reports of potential Nvidia AI chip sales to China.
Meanwhile, top U.S. and Ukrainian officials said Sunday they'd made progress toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war but provided scant details.
A bout of portfolio outflows and optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-India trade deal may also offer some support ahead of key fiscal deficit, industrial output and July-September GDP growth data due this week.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Canada and India have agreed to restart stalled talks for a new trade deal.
Asian markets traded higher, with Japan closed for a holiday. The dollar was steady while oil extended its slump after the biggest weekly loss since early October on concerns that a Ukraine-Russia peace deal could increase crude flows into an already well-supplied market.
Gold slipped to around $4,050 per ounce, extending Friday's decline, as investors await more U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales, producer price index and weekly jobless claims for clearer signals on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
U.S. stocks rallied on Friday but were down sharply for the week amid growing worries of a potential bubble in artificial intelligence stocks.
The Dow climbed 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1 percent after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams described monetary policy as being "modestly restrictive" and said he sees "room for a further adjustment" to rates in the near term.
Investors also cheered data that showed improved consumer sentiment and decreasing inflation expectations.
European stocks fell broadly on Friday after the release of a batch of weak regional economic data.
The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally higher.
Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻
In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?
💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?
Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über US-Zinspolitik: SMI dank Schwergewichten letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst mit Abgaben -- Wall Street zum Handelsende fest -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten Anleger nach tiefrotem Start wieder Mut. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte unterdessen mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bären.