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Plus500 Depot
20.03.2026 03:45:43

Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open After Thursday's Slump

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to edge higher on Friday after oil prices reversed course before finishing in negative territory in the New York trading session overnight.

Brent crude futures were down nearly 3 percent below $106 a barrel in early Asian trade after seven U.S. allies announced their support for a potential coalition to reopen the strait of Hormuz for commercial ships and oil tankers, and U.S. President Trump asserted that he had no plans to commit ground forces to the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

However, oil disruption worries persist, with reports suggesting that Iran's latest attack on Qatar has damaged facilities that produce about 17 percent of its liquefied natural gas export capacity.

Iran warned on Thursday that it would carry out more severe retaliatory strikes if the U.S. and Israel attack its energy facilities again.

Explosions were heard today in the Iranian capital Tehran, with air defense systems activated in response, the local news outlet Jamaran reported.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty plunged around 3.3 percent each on Thursday to snap a three-day winning streak on the back of hawkish Fed comments and soaring oil prices following fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

Domestic currency markets were closed on Thursday for Gudi Padwa holiday.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 7,558 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,864 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were little changed this morning as China's central bank decided to keep its key interest rates unchanged.

Gold edged up to trade at $4,687 an ounce but remains on track for a third weekly drop.

The dollar index hovered near 99 after losing more than 1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. stocks ended modestly lower overnight, trimming earlier losses as an early spike in crude oil prices eased on comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the country had acted alone in hitting the South Pars field, and that U.S. President Trump had asked him to hold off on such attacks in the future.

He also said that Iran has no capacity to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles after 20 days of war, adding his country would help the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Economic reports painted a mixed picture, with sales of new U.S. single-family homes falling more than expected in January to the lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years, while weekly jobless claims signaled a stable labor market.

The World Trade Organization has downgraded its outlook for global trade and economic growth as the Middle East conflict lifts energy risks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has flagged rising risks to global inflation and economic output.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both fell by 0.3 percent while the Dow dipped 0.4 percent.

European stocks tumbled on Thursday as both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) held policy rates steady and warned of inflation risks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slumped 2.4 percent following attacks on Iranian and Qatari energy infrastructure.

The German DAX plunged 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 plummeted 2.4 percent.

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Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt

Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Inside Trading & Investment

19.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
19.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Ein Sektor im Umbruch/Holcim – Baustoffriese wird profitabler
19.03.26 Gefahr in Verzug
19.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen weiter
19.03.26 Volatilität im Zuge der Bitcoin-Korrektur
18.03.26 Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’059.28 19.64 B2QS1U
Short 13’323.27 13.88 B8RSFU
Short 13’843.46 8.86 SXEBNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’459.54 19.03.2026 17:31:46
Long 12’004.31 19.95 BHZSRU
Long 11’726.17 13.88 SHXB4U
Long 11’217.81 8.99 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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