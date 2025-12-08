Indian Shares Likely To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

On the trade front, India and Russia have announced sixteen agreements in areas related to defense, trade, economy, healthcare, academics, culture and media, aiming to diversify trade well beyond oil and defense.

Allison Hooker, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcome and domestic retail inflation data will be on investors' radar as the week progresses.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as investors reacted to rising Japan-China military tensions and braced for policy announcements from central banks spanning Australia to Brazil and the United States.

The Japanese economy shrank more sharply in the third quarter than previously estimated, sending 10-year government bond yields lower. Trade data will be coming out of China later in the day.

The U.S. dollar was steady after two straight weeks of declines. Gold held firm above $4,200 an ounce after data released on Sunday showed China's central bank added to its reserves for a 13th straight month in November.

Oil was marginally lower after settling above $60 a barrel on Friday amid concerns about limited supplies from Russia and Venezuela.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after the closely watched PCE price index ticked up to 2.8 percent in September from 2.7 percent in August, matching estimates and boosting rate-cut hopes.

Separately, a measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose for the first time in five months as respondents' inflation expectations improved.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to reach a one-month high and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to extend gains for a fourth day running while the narrower Dow edged up by 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday, failing to sustain early gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower, snapping a three-day winning streak but gaining 0.4 percent for the week.

The German DAX climbed 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent and France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower.