SMI 12'934 0.3%  SPI 17'777 0.2%  Dow 47'955 0.2%  DAX 24'028 0.6%  Euro 0.9368 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'724 0.1%  Gold 4'197 -0.3%  Bitcoin 71'835 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8043 0.1%  Öl 63.8 0.7% 
Alphabet-Aktie vs. Microsoft-Aktie: Wer holt sich die Technologieführerschaft?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Nach starkem China-IPO: Moore Threads-Aktie erntet Interesse - Neue NVIDIA-Konkurrenz mit Fragezeichen
08.12.2025 03:38:54

Indian Shares Likely To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

On the trade front, India and Russia have announced sixteen agreements in areas related to defense, trade, economy, healthcare, academics, culture and media, aiming to diversify trade well beyond oil and defense.

Allison Hooker, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcome and domestic retail inflation data will be on investors' radar as the week progresses.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as investors reacted to rising Japan-China military tensions and braced for policy announcements from central banks spanning Australia to Brazil and the United States.

The Japanese economy shrank more sharply in the third quarter than previously estimated, sending 10-year government bond yields lower. Trade data will be coming out of China later in the day.

The U.S. dollar was steady after two straight weeks of declines. Gold held firm above $4,200 an ounce after data released on Sunday showed China's central bank added to its reserves for a 13th straight month in November.

Oil was marginally lower after settling above $60 a barrel on Friday amid concerns about limited supplies from Russia and Venezuela.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after the closely watched PCE price index ticked up to 2.8 percent in September from 2.7 percent in August, matching estimates and boosting rate-cut hopes.

Separately, a measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose for the first time in five months as respondents' inflation expectations improved.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to reach a one-month high and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to extend gains for a fourth day running while the narrower Dow edged up by 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday, failing to sustain early gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower, snapping a three-day winning streak but gaining 0.4 percent for the week.

The German DAX climbed 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent and France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Das sind die fünf Gründe für den massiven Bitcoin-Verlust im November
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholung erlahmt - Nvidia fallen nach Anteilsverkauf
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
04:07 GNW-News: Miltenyi Biomedicine stellt die Primäranalyse der zulassungsrelevanten DALY-2-EU-Studie zur Zweitlinientherapie des rezidivierten/refraktären großz...
02:02 GNW-News: SALI demonstriert globale Ambitionen mit Billboard-Kampagne am Times Square und markiert Meilenstein auf dem Weg zum führenden Anbieter von Elektro...
21:35 Norris-Krönung bei irrem Nervenkrimi von Abu Dhabi
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:34 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:52 ROUNDUP: Israels Generalstabschef erklärt neue Grenze zum Gazastreifen
19:31 Chef der Techniker Krankenkasse rechnet mit steigenden Beiträgen
20:16 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund nach Pokal-Aus in der Liga mit wichtigem Sieg
19:15 Späterer Renteneintritt für Akademiker? Bas hat Sympathie für Idee
18:59 Israels Generalstabschef erklärt neue Grenze zum Gazastreifen