Immuneering Reveals Pricing Of 18.96 Mln Shares Public Offering At $9.23/Shr

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage oncology company Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) Thursday said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 18.96 million shares of its Class A common stock at $9.23 per share. This is equivalent to the last reported sale price for Immuneering's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq as of September 24, the company added.

Immuneering Corp. said that it has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.83 million shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, after excluding underwriting discounts and commissions.

The public offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of around $175 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses, and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option.

Concurrent with the offering, Immuneering Corp also announced a separate private placement with Sanofi. Under the agreement, Sanofi will purchase 2.71 million shares of Immuneering's Class A common stock at $9.23 per share. The private placement is expected to close concurrently with the public offering, which is scheduled for on or about September 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

Immuneering said that all securities in both the transactions will be issued by the company itself. It plans to use the combined net proceeds from the public offering and private placement to advance preclinical and clinical development of its product candidates, and also for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners and Oppenheimer & Co. are serving as joint bookrunners for the public offering and as placement agents for the private placement.