Hong Kong Shares Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 660 points or 2.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,860-point plateau and it may see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday with gains in all sectors, especially among the finance, property and technology companies.

For the day, the index spiked 611.73 points or 2.42 percent to finish at 25,858.83 after trading between 25,710.61 and 25,912.77.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group surged 4.86 percent, while Alibaba Health Info advanced 1.86 percent, ANTA Sports gained 1.18 percent, China Life Insurance collected 2.44 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and JD.com both spiked 2.98 percent, China Resources Land improved 1.79 percent, CITIC accelerated 2.70 percent, CNOOC jumped 2.31 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rallied 2.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment soared 3.19 percent, Haier Smart Home and Henderson Land both climbed 1.92 percent, Hang Lung Properties strengthened 1.93 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.72 percent, Lenovo expanded 1.61 percent, Li Auto accelerated 1.71 percent, Li Ning added 1.26 percent, Meituan and WuXi Biologics both rallied 2.28 percent, New World Development increased 1.77 percent, Nongfu Spring spiked 2.35 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 4.30 percent and Xiaomi Corporation soared 2.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.