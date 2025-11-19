Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’181 -1.7%  Euro 0.9263 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’535 -1.9%  Gold 4’068 0.6%  Bitcoin 74’479 1.7%  Dollar 0.7997 0.0%  Öl 64.8 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842BACHEM117649372
Top News
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Verkäufe in China rückläufig - Marktumfeld belastet
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Suche...

Genmab A-S Aktie 21487099 / US3723032062

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 04:26:04

Genmab Secures FDA Approval Of EPKINLY Combination Therapy For R/R Follicular Lymphoma

Genmab A-S
23.80 EUR -9.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (EPKINLY + R2) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

This approval marks the third indication for EPKINLY and the first-ever FDA approval for a bispecific combination therapy in the lymphoma space.

In June 2024, EPKINLY monotherapy was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of R/R FL following two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the results from the confirmatory Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 study, the FDA has also converted the accelerated approval into a full approval.

GMAB closed Tuesday's regular trading at $30.32, down $0.10 or 0.33% on NasdaqGS. But in after-hours trading, the stock edged up by $0.04, or 0.13%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.