14.08.2025 18:45:05

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-Aug-2025 / 17:45 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

14 August 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

14 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,948

Highest price paid per share:

151.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

148.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

150.1701p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,304,967 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,304,967) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

150.1701p

48,948

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

569

150.40

12:09:59

00349419978TRLO1

XLON

559

151.00

12:37:44

00349420945TRLO1

XLON

526

150.60

12:37:44

00349420946TRLO1

XLON

563

149.40

12:42:10

00349421028TRLO1

XLON

524

149.20

12:45:06

00349421162TRLO1

XLON

175

148.60

12:55:15

00349421621TRLO1

XLON

379

148.60

12:55:15

00349421622TRLO1

XLON

486

149.20

12:59:02

00349421737TRLO1

XLON

505

149.20

12:59:02

00349421738TRLO1

XLON

7

149.60

13:30:01

00349422977TRLO1

XLON

556

149.60

13:30:01

00349422978TRLO1

XLON

134

149.20

14:03:53

00349424368TRLO1

XLON

409

149.20

14:03:53

00349424369TRLO1

XLON

396

149.20

14:16:44

00349424742TRLO1

XLON

146

149.20

14:16:44

00349424743TRLO1

XLON

209

149.40

15:06:43

00349427037TRLO1

XLON

564

149.60

15:09:11

00349427147TRLO1

XLON

566

149.20

15:09:12

00349427148TRLO1

XLON

108

148.80

15:09:12

00349427149TRLO1

XLON

427

148.40

15:11:05

00349427283TRLO1

XLON

108

148.40

15:11:05

00349427284TRLO1

XLON

542

148.00

15:19:09

00349427728TRLO1

XLON

570

148.80

15:29:20

00349428019TRLO1

XLON

155

148.40

15:30:50

00349428077TRLO1

XLON

1059

148.60

15:54:00

00349429012TRLO1

XLON

106

149.20

15:56:45

00349429138TRLO1

XLON

940

149.20

15:56:45

00349429139TRLO1

XLON

35

149.80

16:10:41

00349429704TRLO1

XLON

4928

149.80

16:10:41

00349429705TRLO1

XLON

859

149.60

16:10:42

00349429706TRLO1

XLON

2758

150.00

16:11:46

00349429782TRLO1

XLON

315

150.00

16:11:46

00349429774TRLO1

XLON

233

150.00

16:11:46

00349429775TRLO1

XLON

10

150.00

16:11:46

00349429776TRLO1

XLON

11

150.00

16:11:46

00349429777TRLO1

XLON

28

150.00

16:11:46

00349429778TRLO1

XLON

10

150.00

16:11:46

00349429779TRLO1

XLON

5

150.00

16:11:46

00349429780TRLO1

XLON

4388

150.00

16:11:46

00349429781TRLO1

XLON

897

150.40

16:11:46

00349429783TRLO1

XLON

655

150.60

16:11:46

00349429784TRLO1

XLON

867

150.60

16:11:46

00349429785TRLO1

XLON

3238

150.80

16:12:47

00349429844TRLO1

XLON

3238

150.80

16:12:48

00349429845TRLO1

XLON

71

150.80

16:12:48

00349429846TRLO1

XLON

1567

150.80

16:17:50

00349430112TRLO1

XLON

930

150.80

16:17:51

00349430116TRLO1

XLON

710

150.80

16:17:51

00349430117TRLO1

XLON

1099

150.40

16:17:51

00349430118TRLO1

XLON

1648

150.60

16:17:51

00349430119TRLO1

XLON

1065

150.60

16:17:51

00349430120TRLO1

XLON

249

150.60

16:17:51

00349430121TRLO1

XLON

919

150.60

16:17:51

00349430122TRLO1

XLON

1662

150.80

16:19:01

00349430254TRLO1

XLON

1957

151.00

16:19:01

00349430255TRLO1

XLON

587

151.00

16:19:01

00349430256TRLO1

XLON

1058

151.00

16:19:01

00349430257TRLO1

XLON

559

150.80

16:19:01

00349430258TRLO1

XLON

1104

150.80

16:19:01

00349430259TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 398926
EQS News ID: 2184292

 
