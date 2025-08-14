Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

14 August 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 14 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,948 Highest price paid per share: 151.00p Lowest price paid per share: 148.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 150.1701p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,304,967 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,304,967) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 150.1701p 48,948

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 569 150.40 12:09:59 00349419978TRLO1 XLON 559 151.00 12:37:44 00349420945TRLO1 XLON 526 150.60 12:37:44 00349420946TRLO1 XLON 563 149.40 12:42:10 00349421028TRLO1 XLON 524 149.20 12:45:06 00349421162TRLO1 XLON 175 148.60 12:55:15 00349421621TRLO1 XLON 379 148.60 12:55:15 00349421622TRLO1 XLON 486 149.20 12:59:02 00349421737TRLO1 XLON 505 149.20 12:59:02 00349421738TRLO1 XLON 7 149.60 13:30:01 00349422977TRLO1 XLON 556 149.60 13:30:01 00349422978TRLO1 XLON 134 149.20 14:03:53 00349424368TRLO1 XLON 409 149.20 14:03:53 00349424369TRLO1 XLON 396 149.20 14:16:44 00349424742TRLO1 XLON 146 149.20 14:16:44 00349424743TRLO1 XLON 209 149.40 15:06:43 00349427037TRLO1 XLON 564 149.60 15:09:11 00349427147TRLO1 XLON 566 149.20 15:09:12 00349427148TRLO1 XLON 108 148.80 15:09:12 00349427149TRLO1 XLON 427 148.40 15:11:05 00349427283TRLO1 XLON 108 148.40 15:11:05 00349427284TRLO1 XLON 542 148.00 15:19:09 00349427728TRLO1 XLON 570 148.80 15:29:20 00349428019TRLO1 XLON 155 148.40 15:30:50 00349428077TRLO1 XLON 1059 148.60 15:54:00 00349429012TRLO1 XLON 106 149.20 15:56:45 00349429138TRLO1 XLON 940 149.20 15:56:45 00349429139TRLO1 XLON 35 149.80 16:10:41 00349429704TRLO1 XLON 4928 149.80 16:10:41 00349429705TRLO1 XLON 859 149.60 16:10:42 00349429706TRLO1 XLON 2758 150.00 16:11:46 00349429782TRLO1 XLON 315 150.00 16:11:46 00349429774TRLO1 XLON 233 150.00 16:11:46 00349429775TRLO1 XLON 10 150.00 16:11:46 00349429776TRLO1 XLON 11 150.00 16:11:46 00349429777TRLO1 XLON 28 150.00 16:11:46 00349429778TRLO1 XLON 10 150.00 16:11:46 00349429779TRLO1 XLON 5 150.00 16:11:46 00349429780TRLO1 XLON 4388 150.00 16:11:46 00349429781TRLO1 XLON 897 150.40 16:11:46 00349429783TRLO1 XLON 655 150.60 16:11:46 00349429784TRLO1 XLON 867 150.60 16:11:46 00349429785TRLO1 XLON 3238 150.80 16:12:47 00349429844TRLO1 XLON 3238 150.80 16:12:48 00349429845TRLO1 XLON 71 150.80 16:12:48 00349429846TRLO1 XLON 1567 150.80 16:17:50 00349430112TRLO1 XLON 930 150.80 16:17:51 00349430116TRLO1 XLON 710 150.80 16:17:51 00349430117TRLO1 XLON 1099 150.40 16:17:51 00349430118TRLO1 XLON 1648 150.60 16:17:51 00349430119TRLO1 XLON 1065 150.60 16:17:51 00349430120TRLO1 XLON 249 150.60 16:17:51 00349430121TRLO1 XLON 919 150.60 16:17:51 00349430122TRLO1 XLON 1662 150.80 16:19:01 00349430254TRLO1 XLON 1957 151.00 16:19:01 00349430255TRLO1 XLON 587 151.00 16:19:01 00349430256TRLO1 XLON 1058 151.00 16:19:01 00349430257TRLO1 XLON 559 150.80 16:19:01 00349430258TRLO1 XLON 1104 150.80 16:19:01 00349430259TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

