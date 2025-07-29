|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.07.2025 06:00:16
Forbo Half-Year Report 2025
|
Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MEDIA RELEASE
In the first half of 2025, the Forbo Group reported net sales of CHF 546.9 million, compared to CHF 570.3 million in the prior-year period, representing a decline of 1.5% in local currencies and 4.1% in the reporting currency. The decline in net sales, along with lower capacity utilization, inflation-driven personnel cost increases, and adverse currency e?ects had a negative impact on earnings. Combined with investments in sales initiatives and intensified innovation efforts, these factors contributed to a decline in operating profit (EBIT) to CHF 42.9 million (prior-year period: CHF 61.8 million). The Flooring Systems division remained stable considering the challenging environment, while the Movement Systems division performed weaker than expected. Profit reached CHF 33.4 million (prior-year period: CHF 48.4 million).
Forbo Group, Baar, July 29, 2025
Demand softened by economic headwinds
Net sales and results
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to CHF 67.6 million, corresponding to a decline of 22.1%. The EBITDA margin decreased accordingly to 12.4%. The decline in net sales, along with lower capacity utilization, inflation-driven personnel cost increases, and currency effects, brought the operating profit (EBIT) to CHF 42.9 million, from CHF 61.8 million, a year earlier. These effects were most evident in Movement Systems. Despite cost pressures, Forbo invested in sales initiatives and intensified its innovation efforts. Lower raw material prices provided only partial relief, while favorable pricing effects in Movement Systems were offset by unfavorable price developments in Flooring Systems.
Driven by lower operating profit, a slightly lower financial result, and a stable tax rate, Forbo posted a profit of CHF 33.4 million prior-year period of CHF 48.4 million.
Equity and cash position
Sustainability
Strong foundation, clear direction
Group Executive Board
Focus areas for the second half of 2025
Outlook for the 2025 financial year
Assuming no further deterioration in the geopolitical or economic environment in the second half of 2025, Forbo anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in net sales (in local currencies) for the full financial year. Considering the costs associated with the initiatives and reorganization measures outlined above, Forbo anticipates a slightly improved profit in the second half of 2025 compared to the first half. However, for the full year 2025, the company expects a significant decline in profit versus the prior year.
More information: forbo.com/en/investors
About Forbo
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. The company employs about 5,200 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.
Contact person:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2175748
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2175748 29-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Forbo International S.A. (N)
|
06:00
|Forbo Halbjahresbericht 2025 (EQS Group)
|
06:00
|Forbo Half-Year Report 2025 (EQS Group)
|
25.07.25
|SPI-Titel Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Forbo International-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
18.07.25
|SPI-Titel Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Forbo International von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
11.07.25
|SPI-Papier Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Forbo International-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.25
|Optimismus in Zürich: Börsianer lassen SPI letztendlich steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.25
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SPI-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI am Donnerstagmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)