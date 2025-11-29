EQS-News: United Labels expects strong Christmas sales and positive development for the year 2025 as a whole

EQS-News: United Labels AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

United Labels expects strong Christmas sales and positive development for the year 2025 as a whole



29.11.2025 / 17:14 CET/CEST

Corporate News November 29, 2025 United Labels AG, ISIN: DE 0005489561

Muenster, November 29, 2025. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of Europe's leading brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, expects good Christmas sales in the 2025 financial year, thereby exceeding the previous year's results.

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, United Labels AG's consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 11.9 million (previous year: EUR 14.7 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 0.9 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million), while consolidated net income was EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million), corresponding to a return on sales of 1.7%.

The fourth quarter in particular saw significantly more Christmas campaigns for major customers than in the previous year, with some campaigns also being postponed from the third to the fourth quarter.

Elfen Service GmbH's online business remained at the high level of the previous year, amounting to EUR 1.6 million. Another major e-commerce platform has now been added as a partner for this year's Christmas business.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, rose to EUR 11.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.4 million), with numerous customer orders being placed later compared to previous years.

The full 9-month-report and further explanations will be published in November 2025 at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

About United Labels:

United Labels AG is a publicly traded, medium-sized family-owned company listed in the Prime Standard. With over 40 licensing agreements, United Labels develops, produces, and distributes clothing, home textiles, and gift items featuring brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy, and Harry Potter. As one of Germany's leading brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, the independent company's partners include major media and entertainment companies worldwide as well as renowned retail partners from the chain store, specialist retail, discount and online retail sectors.

