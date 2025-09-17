EQS-News: Skkynet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

EQS-News: Skkynet / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Skkynet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results



17.09.2025

A Key Highlight is a 475% Increase in Subscription Revenue

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO - September 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in industrial software for secure, real-time data connectivity and edge processing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending July 31, 2025.

For the nine-month period, sales were essentially flat year-over-year at $1.9 million. The Company reported a modest net loss of $14,105. Despite the flat sales environment, disciplined management of operating expenses resulted in net cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million. As of July 31, 2025, the Company retained a strong cash position, with $1.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

A key highlight of the period was the rapid expansion of the Company’s subscription license business. Subscription revenues grew 475% over the nine-month period, substantially exceeding expectations. This growth underscores the increasing adoption of Skkynet’s solutions and the strength of its recurring revenue business.

“We are encouraged by the strong growth in subscriptions, which reflects market demand for secure and real-time industrial data connectivity,” said Andrew Thomas, CEO of Skkynet. “Our ability to maintain a strong cash position while investing in product development positions us well for future growth. We remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients and maximizing shareholder value with the transition to a subscription-focused business.”

Looking ahead, Skkynet expects improved performance in the fourth quarter and beyond, supported by subscription license sales momentum and an expanding product portfolio. The Company is preparing to launch a new product focused on artificial intelligence and data contextualization, aimed at enhancing safe, intelligent, and resilient operations across industrial systems, cloud platforms, and AI environments.

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. is a global leader in industrial software, providing secure, real-time data connectivity and edge processing for industrial systems of all types. Skkynet’s technologies bridge plant systems, cloud platforms, and AI, enabling safe, intelligent, and resilient operations across all industrial verticals. Skkynet’s solutions empower organizations to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation by connecting, monitoring, and controlling their systems in real time while maintaining robust security and data privacy standards.

For more information, visit skkynet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding future financial performance, subscription growth, product launches, and overall business performance and outlook. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Skkynet undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Skkynet’s most recent report on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.

Paul E. Thomas, President

Tel: (888) 702-7851

Web: https://skkynet.com

Email: ir@skkynet.com

