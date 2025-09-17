Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’008 -0.1%  SPI 16’711 0.0%  Dow 45’758 -0.3%  DAX 23’377 0.2%  Euro 0.9318 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’373 0.0%  Gold 3’677 -0.4%  Bitcoin 91’361 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7867 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Ausblick- Ethereum bis 2028 bei 25.000 Dollar?
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlusten: Grundkapital durch weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm reduziert
Dätwyler-Aktie leichter: Beteiligung an neuem 5G- und KI-Innovationshub in Biel
NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt Favorit: Analysten heben Kursziele an
Logitech-Aktie in Grün: Gründer will mehr Zukunftsvisionen vom Konzern
Suche...

Skkynet Cloud Systems Aktie 20687014 / US8307191002

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.09.2025 15:02:21

EQS-News: Skkynet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Skkynet Cloud Systems
0.61 USD -4.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Skkynet / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Skkynet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

17.09.2025 / 15:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A Key Highlight is a 475% Increase in Subscription Revenue

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO - September 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in industrial software for secure, real-time data connectivity and edge processing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending July 31, 2025.

For the nine-month period, sales were essentially flat year-over-year at $1.9 million. The Company reported a modest net loss of $14,105. Despite the flat sales environment, disciplined management of operating expenses resulted in net cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million. As of July 31, 2025, the Company retained a strong cash position, with $1.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

A key highlight of the period was the rapid expansion of the Company’s subscription license business. Subscription revenues grew 475% over the nine-month period, substantially exceeding expectations. This growth underscores the increasing adoption of Skkynet’s solutions and the strength of its recurring revenue business.

“We are encouraged by the strong growth in subscriptions, which reflects market demand for secure and real-time industrial data connectivity,” said Andrew Thomas, CEO of Skkynet. “Our ability to maintain a strong cash position while investing in product development positions us well for future growth.  We remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients and maximizing shareholder value with the transition to a subscription-focused business.”

Looking ahead, Skkynet expects improved performance in the fourth quarter and beyond, supported by subscription license sales momentum and an expanding product portfolio. The Company is preparing to launch a new product focused on artificial intelligence and data contextualization, aimed at enhancing safe, intelligent, and resilient operations across industrial systems, cloud platforms, and AI environments.

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. is a global leader in industrial software, providing secure, real-time data connectivity and edge processing for industrial systems of all types. Skkynet’s technologies bridge plant systems, cloud platforms, and AI, enabling safe, intelligent, and resilient operations across all industrial verticals. Skkynet’s solutions empower organizations to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation by connecting, monitoring, and controlling their systems in real time while maintaining robust security and data privacy standards.

For more information, visit skkynet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding future financial performance, subscription growth, product launches, and overall business performance and outlook. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Skkynet undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.  Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Skkynet’s most recent report on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.
Paul E. Thomas, President
Tel: (888) 702-7851
Web: https://skkynet.com
Email: ir@skkynet.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Skkynet

17.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Skkynet
United States
ISIN: US8307191002
EQS News ID: 2199196

 
End of News EQS News Service

2199196  17.09.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services, Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Swiss Life Holding
✅ Quanta Services Inc
✅ Parker-hannifin Corp

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services & Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:36 Logo WHS Klar denken, klug handeln: Wege zum stabilen Börsenerfolg mit Dr. Raimund Schriek und Vincenzo Zinnà - Zürich, Kostenloses Präsenzseminar
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:03 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Aufwind
08:53 SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services & Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
16.09.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Temenos AG, DKSH Holding AG
16.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adecco, Holcim, Partners Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.87 19.32 BKYSTU
Short 12’728.50 13.61 SS4MTU
Short 13’192.91 8.87 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’007.50 17.09.2025 15:02:36
Long 11’493.38 19.96 B74SQU
Long 11’229.54 13.93 B45S7U
Long 10’732.35 8.87 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Solarkonzern sieht keine Chance auf Rettung
Fed-Zinsentscheid steht an: SMI rutscht unter 12'000 Punkte -- DAX in Grün -- US-Börsen vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Nach CEO-Aus - Auch Verwaltungsratschef Bulcke tritt zurück
BioNTech-Aktie im Visier: Kurserholung hängt an neuen Meilensteinen in der Krebsforschung
Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Abnehmpille des Novo Nordisk-Konkurrenten könnte von FDA bis Jahresende genehmigt werden
PayPal-Aktie im Minus: Neue Features für Krypto und personalisierte Links
Ripple-ETFs: Die unterschätzten Gewinner im Vergleich zu Ethereum-ETFs?

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}