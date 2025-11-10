|
EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 November 2025 on Unaudited 9M 2025 Results
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
Shelly Group: Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on 13 November 2025 on Unaudited 9M 2025 Results
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
