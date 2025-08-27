EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order of approx. USD 4 million from US customer in the civil security market and is on track for US production start in Q4

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order of approx. USD 4 million from US customer in the civil security market and is on track for US production start in Q4



27.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order of approx. USD 4 million from US customer in the civil security market and is on track for US production start in Q4

Follow-up order valued at approx. USD 4 million, shipment scheduled for 2025

US production follows SFC's "Local-for-Local" strategy – mitigating tariff impacts and expanding regional presence

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 27 August 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another follow-up order from a long-standing US customer. The order has a value of around USD 4 million and is expected to be recognized in revenue and earnings in the financial year 2025.

The order demonstrates the growing reliance of a leading US-based provider of security and surveillance solutions on the proven EFOY Pro fuel cell technology from SFC for reliable, off-grid power supply in demanding mobile applications. The repeat order highlights both the performance and efficiency of SFC’s sustainable energy solutions, validating their role in the fast-expanding US mobile security market.

At the same time, SFC is on track to start production in the United States. Production at the Salt Lake City, Utah facility is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, strengthening customer proximity and market access. Anchored in its proven “Local-for-Local” strategy, SFC aims to reduce tariff exposure, currency risks, and supply chain dependencies while mirroring successful expansions in India and Europe.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "This follow-up order is further proof of the economic competitive advantage of our EFOY Pro fuel cell technology in the core target markets of ‘civil security technology and the civil protection sector’, particularly in the rapidly growing market for mobile surveillance applications. As demand for sustainable, reliable energy solutions accelerates, particularly in mobile surveillance, we are scaling our US presence accordingly. With our ‘Local-for-Local’ strategy, we create customer proximity while reducing risks related to tariffs, exchange rates and the supply chain. The forthcoming US production start is not only a strategic response to customer needs, but also a significant driver of growth and long-term value creation in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).



