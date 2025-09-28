Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’930 0.5%  SPI 16’531 0.3%  Dow 46’247 0.7%  DAX 23’739 0.9%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’500 1.0%  Gold 3’763 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’357 0.2%  Dollar 0.7979 -0.2%  Öl 69.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und drohender Streik der Piloten
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: CFO Eenhorst tritt bei Redcare Pharmacy ab
Commodities im Fokus: So bewegen sich Öl & Co. am Abend
SPS-Aktie im Fokus: Immobilienkonzern kämpft vor dem höchsten Gericht um Maag-Hallen-Projekt
So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Worldcoin von vor 1 Jahr angefallen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry Aktie 24886533 / DE000A11QU11

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.09.2025 20:58:13

EQS-News: Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry
5.65 EUR -0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

28.09.2025 / 20:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Announcement

Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

Starnberg, 28 September 2025:

The U.S.-based affiliate of DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG, plugilo Inc., is currently engaged in concrete discussions regarding a strategic investment by Green Valley Investments Ltd., UK.

The investment is planned on the basis of a pre-money company valuation of USD 50 million and is expected to include both capital contributions and technology-related services.

The primary objective of the partnership is to accelerate the development of the plugilo platform, scale operational activities, and support the international expansion of plugilo Inc.

The proposed investment forms part of a long-term financing strategy and is intended to be implemented in stages.

 

Press Contact:

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG

Enzianstr. 2

82319 Starnberg

Email: IR@DCI.DE

http://www.DCI.de

The share is listed in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange.

WKN: A11QU1, ISIN: DE000A11QU11.

Stock exchanges: Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, XETRA

 

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management board. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements.

 


28.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
Enzianstrasse 2
82319 Starnberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8151-265-0
Fax: +49 (0)8151-265-150
E-mail: info@dci.de
Internet: www.dci.de
ISIN: DE000A11QU11
WKN: A11QU1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2204712

 
End of News EQS News Service

2204712  28.09.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
20:58