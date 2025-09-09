Beamr Imaging Aktie 117067122 / IL0011832438
09.09.2025 18:02:13
EQS-News: Navigating the Data Deluge: How Beamr is Addressing Autonomous Vehicles' Video Challenge
EQS-News: Benzinga
/ Key word(s): Tech
by Beamr
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - September 9, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - In the race to build autonomous vehicles, one of the biggest roadblocks is data economics. The autonomous vehicles (AV) industry is facing a massive data deluge of unprecedented scale that's reshaping infrastructure budgets and development timelines. The numbers are staggering: A single autonomous vehicle produces terabytes of video data daily, while training a single autonomous driving model may require hundreds of petabytes of video content. This data explosion puts immense strain on the extensive machine learning pipelines required for training autonomous vehicles.
Beamr (NASDAQ: BMR) is addressing these critical challenges for the fast-growing AV and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry, with over 80 AV companies with test vehicles on the road. Beamr demonstrates 20%-50% storage and networking savings over existing ML workflows without compromising model accuracy. "We are encouraged by the progress that we have made so far with our AV offering. We believe that this indicates the use of Beamr technology is indeed applicable to such fast growing markets, like the AV market," said Sharon Carmel, founder and CEO of Beamr.
Watch the video: “Our goal is to be the best video compression service for AI” link
Adapting Trusted Technology for Urgent Autonomous Driving Needs
Beamr leverages its Emmy® Award-winning Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology - backed by 53 patents and trusted by leading media and technology companies - to address the urgent need for efficient video data operations in AV and machine learning (ML) workflows.
CABR optimizes video compression on a frame-by-frame basis, based on perceptual relevance. Originally developed to align with human visual perception, the technology is now adapted to support ML perception, helping ensure that critical visual cues, such as lane markings, traffic signs, and road textures, are preserved during compression.
Beamr’s team of video and AI experts partners with companies facing large-scale video data challenges in the AV sector and beyond. Through tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing ML workflows, Beamr delivers operational efficiency and acceleration, enabling customers to achieve their performance and investment goals while maintaining the visual fidelity essential for machine learning safety.
Learn more about Beamr’s content-adaptive solution for AV: read Beamr blog
About Beamr
Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.
Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.
For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com
This content was originally contributed to and published on Benzinga.com. Read further disclosures here.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Benzinga
09.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Benzinga
|United States
|ISIN:
|IL0011832438
|EQS News ID:
|2195164
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2195164 09.09.2025 CET/CEST
