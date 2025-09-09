Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’281 -0.3%  SPI 17’025 -0.2%  Dow 45’629 0.3%  DAX 23’718 -0.4%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’369 0.1%  Gold 3’647 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’257 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7963 0.4%  Öl 66.6 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin vs. Ether: Droht nach der ETH-Outperformance ein Umschwung für die Märkte?
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Nationalrat lehnt Verzögerung bei Banken-Eigenmitteln für UBS ab
Idorsia-Aktie auf grünem Terrain: Idorsia meldet positive Vergleichsdaten zur Schlafmittel-Kategorie Dora
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten trotz Erholung skeptisch bleiben
ASML-Aktie etwas höher: ASML bestätigt Milliarden-Beteiligung an KI-Startup Mistral
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Beamr Imaging Aktie 117067122 / IL0011832438

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.09.2025 18:02:13

EQS-News: Navigating the Data Deluge: How Beamr is Addressing Autonomous Vehicles' Video Challenge

Beamr Imaging
2.79 USD 3.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech
Navigating the Data Deluge: How Beamr is Addressing Autonomous Vehicles' Video Challenge

09.09.2025 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

by Beamr

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - September 9, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - In the race to build autonomous vehicles, one of the biggest roadblocks is data economics. The autonomous vehicles (AV) industry is facing a massive data deluge of unprecedented scale that's reshaping infrastructure budgets and development timelines. The numbers are staggering: A single autonomous vehicle produces terabytes of video data daily, while training a single autonomous driving model may require hundreds of petabytes of video content. This data explosion puts immense strain on the extensive machine learning pipelines required for training autonomous vehicles. 

Beamr (NASDAQ: BMR) is addressing these critical challenges for the fast-growing AV and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry, with over 80 AV companies with test vehicles on the road. Beamr demonstrates 20%-50% storage and networking savings over existing ML workflows without compromising model accuracy. "We are encouraged by the progress that we have made so far with our AV offering. We believe that this indicates the use of Beamr technology is indeed applicable to such fast growing markets, like the AV market," said Sharon Carmel, founder and CEO of Beamr.

Watch the video: “Our goal is to be the best video compression service for AI” link

Adapting Trusted Technology for Urgent Autonomous Driving Needs

Beamr leverages its Emmy® Award-winning Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology - backed by 53 patents and trusted by leading media and technology companies - to address the urgent need for efficient video data operations in AV and machine learning (ML) workflows.

CABR optimizes video compression on a frame-by-frame basis, based on perceptual relevance. Originally developed to align with human visual perception, the technology is now adapted to support ML perception, helping ensure that critical visual cues, such as lane markings, traffic signs, and road textures, are preserved during compression.

Beamr’s team of video and AI experts partners with companies facing large-scale video data challenges in the AV sector and beyond. Through tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing ML workflows, Beamr delivers operational efficiency and acceleration, enabling customers to achieve their performance and investment goals while maintaining the visual fidelity essential for machine learning safety.

Learn more about Beamr’s content-adaptive solution for AV: read Beamr blog

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

This content was originally contributed to and published on Benzinga.com. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

09.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: IL0011832438
EQS News ID: 2195164

 
End of News EQS News Service

2195164  09.09.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Beamr Imaging Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger

Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Volkswagen investiert in KI & E-Mobilität – ist die Aktie jetzt ein Geheimtipp?
14:10 Partners Group hebt Prognose an – Optimismus gerechtfertigt?
09:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:13 Schwergewichte belasten
09:09 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom unter Druck
06:30 Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Wochenauftakt
04.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) on AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’774.59 19.82 UUOSMU
Short 13’071.04 13.50 BP9SUU
Short 13’545.83 8.78 UK0BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’281.09 09.09.2025 17:30:17
Long 11’750.44 18.91 SQBBAU
Long 11’494.69 13.65 B74SQU
Long 11’024.59 8.97 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BioNTech-Aktie im Fokus: Anleger schwanken zwischen Chancen und Risiken
Rüstungswerte im Rallymodus: Was den Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT Rückenwind verleiht
Bitcoin-Crash 2026? Warum Experten vor Kursen unter 100'000 US-Dollar warnen
Börsengang der Klarna-Aktie steht direkt bevor - Was Anleger wissen sollten
DroneShield-Aktie im Aufwind: Aufnahme in S&P/ASX 200 treibt Kurs an
NVIDIA-Chef Huang lobt TSMC und empfiehlt Kauf der Aktie
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot
Seres-Aktie haussiert - Nestlé-Titel tiefer: Nestlé hat Seres Therapeutics offenbar Übernahmeofferte vorgelegt
Idorsia-Aktie auf grünem Terrain: Idorsia meldet positive Vergleichsdaten zur Schlafmittel-Kategorie Dora

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}