EQS-News: Moon Equity Holdings' Subsidiary IndeXr Launches 5X Energy-Efficient AI-as-a-Service Private Cloud

Moon Equity Holdings' Subsidiary IndeXr Launches 5X Energy-Efficient AI-as-a-Service Private Cloud



Master Reseller Partnership Enables Turnkey, White-Label Private AI Clouds With Radically Lower Power and Space Footprints

AVENTURA, FL - October 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - IndeXr, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI), today announced the launch of its AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) private cloud offering powered by SoftIron® HyperCloud™. Delivered on-premises or in sovereign facilities, the new service combines rapid deployment with exceptional energy efficiency to help organizations run modern AI workloads while cutting power, cooling, and space requirements. IndeXr holds a Master Reseller partnership with SoftIron and can white-label the solution for enterprises, government, service providers, and public-sector customers. https://indexr.ai/aiaas

Built for customers that need cloud simplicity with enterprise control, the IndeXr + SoftIron stack emphasizes efficient hardware-software co-design. SoftIron reports HyperCloud nodes consume significantly less power and require less cooling than “cloud-washed” alternatives; in field deployments, appliances have drawn up to 80% less power vs. comparable systems, and customers have documented material improvements in energy efficiency while shrinking rack footprints.

IndeXr’s offer also addresses practical realities of AI at scale: faster stand-up, smaller footprint, and seamless transition from legacy stacks. The program supports on-premises builds with full chain-of-custody (including U.S. manufacturing provenance) and can be delivered in days, often occupying less than half a rack for initial deployments. Fixed-price packages minimize integration risk.

“We are directly addressing the obvious elephant in the room with AI. Energy efficiency must be the starting point,” said Steve Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings. “By pairing IndeXr’s services with SoftIron’s purpose-built private cloud, we’re giving customers a faster, cleaner way to stand up AI - with an average of 5x more performance per watt, less waste, and complete control over where data lives.”

Availability & Commercial Options

As SoftIron’s Master Reseller, IndeXr can deliver HyperCloud as a branded or white-label service, including turnkey design, deployment, and managed operations. Channel-friendly packaging supports governments, enterprises, MSPs, and public institutions seeking a low-touch path to private AI clouds with predictable energy and operating profiles and less heat signature.

About IndeXr

IndeXr builds resilient, energy-efficient private cloud and data platforms for AI, search, and mission-critical workloads. IndeXr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI). https://indexr.ai/press-releases/

About Moon Equity Holdings

Moon Equity Holdings develops and invests in resilience technologies that safeguard critical digital infrastructure across commercial and public sectors. OTC ticker: MONI

Media Contact:

press@indexr.ai

