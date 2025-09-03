|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
03.09.2025 10:50:34
EQS-News: Lenzing AG strengthens leadership team with Milena Ioveva as VP Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Lenzing AG strengthens leadership team with Milena Ioveva as VP Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
Lenzing, September 3, 2025 – Lenzing AG, a global leader of regenerated cellulose fibers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Milena Ioveva as Vice President Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs. She will be based in Austria and report directly to CEO Rohit Aggarwal.
The newly created role underscores Lenzing’s commitment to strengthening its global market positioning, enhancing its capital markets engagement and advancing the global sustainability agenda. Milena Ioveva has over 20 years’ experience in driving businesses towards improving total value for diverse stakeholders. She brings an extensive experience in transformation processes, capital markets, communications, and sustainability.
“We are thrilled to welcome Milena to Lenzing”, says Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG. “As Lenzing continues to evolve its business internationally, effective communication with all our stakeholders will be of paramount importance. Milena’s proven track record of driving value in transitions, combined with her extensive expertise in capital markets and strategic positioning will be instrumental in realizing our ambitious vision.”
“I can’t think of a stronger motivation to work for a company at the forefront of responsible fiber innovations,” says Milena Ioveva. “I see this as an opportunity to broaden Lenzing’s impact in a rapidly evolving global landscape and to contribute to a remarkable value creation journey. I also feel privileged to work with such a talented team to pioneer solutions that deliver greater value, efficiency and sustainability.”
Previously, Milena Ioveva served as Company Spokesperson at PORR AG, leading Group Communications, Strategy, Investor Relations, and Sustainability functions. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Vienna University of Economics and Business.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=Mexg6UJDNMhE
03.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2192586
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2192586 03.09.2025 CET/CEST
