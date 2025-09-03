EQS-News: Lenzing AG strengthens leadership team with Milena Ioveva as VP Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lenzing AG strengthens leadership team with Milena Ioveva as VP Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs Lenzing, September 3, 2025 – Lenzing AG, a global leader of regenerated cellulose fibers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Milena Ioveva as Vice President Corporate Communications, Sustainability, Investor Relations and Public Affairs. She will be based in Austria and report directly to CEO Rohit Aggarwal. The newly created role underscores Lenzing's commitment to strengthening its global market positioning, enhancing its capital markets engagement and advancing the global sustainability agenda. Milena Ioveva has over 20 years' experience in driving businesses towards improving total value for diverse stakeholders. She brings an extensive experience in transformation processes, capital markets, communications, and sustainability. "We are thrilled to welcome Milena to Lenzing", says Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG. "As Lenzing continues to evolve its business internationally, effective communication with all our stakeholders will be of paramount importance. Milena's proven track record of driving value in transitions, combined with her extensive expertise in capital markets and strategic positioning will be instrumental in realizing our ambitious vision." "I can't think of a stronger motivation to work for a company at the forefront of responsible fiber innovations," says Milena Ioveva. "I see this as an opportunity to broaden Lenzing's impact in a rapidly evolving global landscape and to contribute to a remarkable value creation journey. I also feel privileged to work with such a talented team to pioneer solutions that deliver greater value, efficiency and sustainability." Previously, Milena Ioveva served as Company Spokesperson at PORR AG, leading Group Communications, Strategy, Investor Relations, and Sustainability functions. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Vienna University of Economics and Business.

About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.



The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024

Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816



