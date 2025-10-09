Heidelberg Pharma Aktie 24937540 / DE000A11QVV0
09.10.2025 07:03:03
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the First Nine Months of Financial Year 2025
|
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the First Nine Months of Financial Year 2025
Ladenburg, Germany, 9 October 2025 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) reported today on its operational progress as well as on the Group's financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (1 December 2024 – 31 August 2025).
Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: “In light of the delayed milestone payment, we have decided to prioritize our projects and implement a comprehensive cost-saving program. We deeply regret having to take these measures and would like to thank all affected colleagues for their many years of commitment, dedication, and valuable contributions to Heidelberg Pharma.
The measures we've decided on also affect our guidance, which we adjusted a few days ago.
The clinical development of our leading project HDP-101 remains promising. In cohorts 5 to 8, we observed an overall response rate of 36%, and in cohort 8, the preliminary overall response rate is 50%. HDP-101 has a strong safety and tolerability profile, and these data underscore the therapeutic potential of HDP-101 in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma."
Key operational developments within the company and among its partners
Events after the end of the reporting period
Adjustment of the risk and opportunity report
Financial risks – Liquidity – Risk of insolvency
An expected milestone payment of USD 70 million from HCRx did not materialize, as the payment condition – market approval of the diagnostic agent TLX250-CDx by the FDA – is currently not fulfilled. The lack of cash inflow jeopardizes the continued existence of the Group and/or the consolidated companies.
To enable the companies of the Heidelberg Pharma Group to meet their payment obligations, a decision was made on 25 September 2025, to strategically focus on the leading ADC candidate HDP-101, discontinue all early-stage research activities, and reduce the workforce by 75%.
Once these measures have been implemented and based on the current planning, the company's financing range will be extended until mid-2026.
In addition to the liquidity risk that threatens the company's existence, it cannot be ruled out that other risks, including general risks (business model) and financial risks (impairment of short- or long-term assets) will also increase.
Results of operations, financial position and net assets
The Heidelberg Pharma Group, as of the reporting date consisting of Heidelberg Pharma AG and its three subsidiaries Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH, HDP G250 AG & Co. KG, and HDP G250 Beteiligungs GmbH, reports consolidated figures. The two latter companies, which were newly established in the previous year, are not operationally active and affiliated to the parent company like Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
The reporting period referred to below relates to the period from 1 December 2024 to 31 August 2025 (9M 2025).
In the first nine months of the 2025 financial year, the Group generated sales revenues and income totaling EUR 6.4 million (previous year: EUR 7.6 million) and is in line with the updated planning. The sales revenues included in this figure fell from EUR 5.2 million the previous year to EUR 1.4 million. Other income amounted to EUR 5.0 million and was thus significantly higher than the previous year's level of EUR 2.4 million due exchange rate gains (EUR 3.2 million).
Operating expenses, including depreciation, amounted to EUR 28.2 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 22.8 million) and are broken down as follows: Cost of sales decreased to EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 1.5 million) and corresponds to 1% of total costs. Research and development costs of EUR 21.0 million increased compared to the same period last year (EUR 15.7 million). This increase is due to the planned significantly higher costs for the Phase I/IIa study with HDP-101. R&D costs continue to represent the largest cost item, accounting for 74% of operating expenses. Administrative costs, which include the costs of holding activities, the stock exchange listing and the executive management board, increased to EUR 5.0 million compared to the same period last year (EUR 4.7 million), which is mainly due to higher personnel costs. Administrative costs account for 18% of operating expenses. Other expenses for business development, marketing and commercial market supply activities, which mainly include personnel and travel expenses, but also expenses for exchange rate differences (EUR 1.1 million), doubled compared to the previous year from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million and represented 7% of operating expenses.
The financial result, which is mainly made up of interest income on bank balances, amounted to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million). Despite the full repayment of the shareholder loan last year, the decrease is attributable to a lower investment volume and lower interest rates.
The net loss for the first nine months of the financial year increased to EUR 21.1 million compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 14.3 million. The increase is mainly due to higher operations expenses. Earnings per share deteriorated accordingly from EUR -0.31 in the previous year to EUR -0.45 in the reporting period.
Cash amounted to EUR 22.9 million at the end of the third quarter (30 November 2024: EUR 29.4 million; 31 August 2024: EUR 36.6 million). Excluding financing effects (shareholder loans, sale of receivables), Heidelberg Pharma recorded an average cash outflow of EUR 2.8 million per month in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous year: EUR 2.6 million).
Total assets as of 31 August 2025 amounted to EUR 54.1 million and were therefore below the figure at the comparative reporting date of 30 November 2024 (EUR 60.7 million). Equity (EUR 10.5 million) also decreased as a result of the loss for the period compared to the end of the 2024 financial year (EUR 30.9 million).
Financial outlook for 2025
The guidance issued on 21 March 2025 for the current financial year was adjusted on 6 October 2025.
The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects sales and other income for the financial year 2025 between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 9 million (previously: EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million). Operating expenses are expected to range between EUR 36 million and EUR 40 million (previously: EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million).
Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -28.5 million and EUR -31 million is expected (previously: EUR -30 million to EUR -35 million).
As part of the strategic focus, long-term and short-term assets are still being reviewed for impairment. They could prove to be only partially or no longer recoverable, resulting in value adjustments. Such non-cash depreciation on assets would lead to additional operating expenses in the current fiscal year, which in turn could have a negative impact on the operating result beyond the aforementioned range of between EUR -28.5 million and EUR -31 million.
For 2025, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 14 million to EUR 17 million (previously: EUR 50 million to EUR 55 million anticipated inflow). Monthly cash outflow is expected to range between EUR 1.2 million and EUR 1.5 million per month (previously: EUR 4.2 million and EUR 4.6 million inflow). Based on current planning and available funds, the Company's financing is secured until mid-2026.
The Executive Management Board, in accordance with the Supervisory Board, is in talks with the main shareholders and other parties to secure financing in the medium term.
The complete set of figures for the interim financial statements is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ "Press & Investors > Announcements and Reports > Financial Reports > Interim announcement of 9 October 2025. A conference call on this interim announcement will not be offered.
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 31 August.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.
The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102, has recently started clinical development in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is currently on a temporary hold. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering.
The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
09.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2210160
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2210160 09.10.2025 CET/CEST
