Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.2%  SPI 16’699 0.1%  Dow 44’881 -0.1%  DAX 24’378 0.8%  Euro 0.9411 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’435 0.9%  Gold 3’340 -0.4%  Bitcoin 95’554 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8081 0.3%  Öl 67.0 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Kuros32581411
Top News
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie tiefer: Erstes Qubits-Event in Japan angekündigt
Birkenstock-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Gewinn von Birkenstock etwas höher als erwartet
Cisco-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Hinweise auf bevorstehende Robotaxi-Tests von Tesla in New York City
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.08.2025 20:30:11

EQS-News: BioCorRx Reports 3,985% Revenue Growth to $313K in the First Half of 2025 Driven by LUCEMYRA(R) (lofexidine) Sales

EQS-News: BioCorRx Inc / Key word(s): Financial
BioCorRx Reports 3,985% Revenue Growth to $313K in the First Half of 2025 Driven by LUCEMYRA(R) (lofexidine) Sales

14.08.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue Increased 4,306% to $178K for the Second Quarter of 2025

ANAHEIM, CA - August 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today provided a business update for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and reported on recent corporate developments. 

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, “In the last quarter, through our subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., we completed the strategic acquisition of LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) from USWM, LLC - the first and only FDA-approved non-opioid treatment for opioid withdrawal symptoms. This milestone acquisition has already begun to pay off, fueling significant revenue growth in 2025. For the first half of 2025, total revenue increased 3,985% to $313K, while second quarter revenue increased 4,306% to $178K. We also strengthened our bottom line, reducing net loss by $242,419 to $2.2 million, a nearly 10% year-over-year improvement, with net loss per share narrowing to $0.13 from $0.27 in the prior year. Looking ahead, we expect LUCEMYRA® to continue growing as a key revenue driver, and we believe its sustained performance will further enhance shareholder value.”

BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. also continues the development of sustained-release naltrexone products, with ongoing research supported by a significant grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse. The grant is designated for the development of BICX104, a subcutaneous, long-duration naltrexone implantable pellet intended for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder (MUD), either as a standalone therapy or in combination with bupropion. MUD is a significant public health challenge, affecting individuals, families, and communities across the nation. With no approved medications currently available specifically for MUD, and an expanding demographic at risk of methamphetamine-related overdose deaths, this funding will greatly accelerate our research efforts to develop BICX104 as a potential treatment. The Company looks forward to sharing updates on the initiation of the MUD Phase 1b clinical study in Q3 2025 and sharing an update for BICX104 for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

A copy of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company’s website at https://ir.biocorrx.com/.

About BICX104

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U01DA059994. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. 

About MUD

Research has shown that methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant and one of the most misused stimulant drugs in the world. Some of the side effects of MUD are severe dental problems, memory loss, aggression, psychotic behavior, and damage to the cardiovascular system. In 2022 the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that more than 16.6 million people used methamphetamine at least once during their lifetime.

About OUD

OUD is a chronic disorder, with serious potential consequences including disability, relapses, and death. Opioids, used medically for pain relief, have analgesic and central nervous system depressant effects as well as the potential to cause euphoria with an overpowering desire to use opioids despite the consequences. OUD can involve misuse of prescribed opioid medications, use of diverted opioid medications or illicitly obtained heroin. OUD is typically a chronic and relapsing illness, that is associated with significantly increased rates of morbidity and mortality. 

About Obesity

It is estimated that 1 billion people worldwide are obese. In 2024 the World Health Organization reported that one in eight people live with obesity and stressed the importance and need to curb the obesity epidemic with new interventions. It is estimated that by 2035 the global obesity crisis could rise to over 4 billion people. Affecting healthcare costs upwards of $4 trillion with obesity-related conditions including; stroke, heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

About LUCEMYRA (lofexidine)

LUCEMYRA (lofexidine), an oral tablet, is a central alpha 2-adrenergic agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine to suppress the neurochemical surge that produces opioid withdrawal. It is indicated for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults. In clinical trials, LUCEMYRA reduced the severity of withdrawal symptoms compared to placebo, as reported by patients experiencing opioid withdrawal. LUCEMYRA is administered A orally for up to 14 days, with dosing guided by symptoms. LUCEMYRA should be discontinued with gradual dose reduction over two to four days. The most common adverse reactions are orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, hypotension, dizziness, somnolence, sedation, and dry mouth. 

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts, please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

Important Safety Information

What is LUCEMYRA?

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

Important Safety Information

LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact US WorldMeds at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Click here to see full Prescribing Information.

BioCorRx Inc.
info@BioCorRx.com
714-462-4880

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212- 671-1020 x304
bicx@crescendo-ir.com


News Source: BioCorRx Inc

14.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BioCorRx Inc
United States
ISIN: US09073C1062
EQS News ID: 2184302

 
End of News EQS News Service

2184302  14.08.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu BioCorRx Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, AENA und Assicurazioni Generali mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
AENA – ES0105046017
Assicurazioni Generali – IT0000062072

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Olivia Hähnelz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

13:04 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Leonteq AG
10:36 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle – Unterschiedliche Parameter/Roche – Unter dem Zollhammer
09:41 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2025
09:14 SMI bestätigt Aufwärtstrend
08:18 Schweizer Versicherer navigieren Handelskonflikte
13.08.25 ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio
12.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’458.59 19.63 BKISYU
Short 12’704.79 13.93 UEJS6U
Short 13’176.65 8.97 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.61 14.08.2025 17:31:11
Long 11’466.02 19.32 BO0SVU
Long 11’203.04 13.61 B1PS3U
Long 10’707.47 8.74 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio erwartet Entwertung aller Fiat-Währungen - und empfiehlt Gold und Bitcoin
RENK-Aktie zieht an: Rüstungsboom beschert weiterhin volle Auftragsbücher - Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT ungleich
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall bekommt neue Personalchefin - unterschiedlicher Auffassungen
TUI-Aktie klettert weiter: So schätzen Analysten die TUI-Aktei nach den Quartalszahlen ein
Alphabet-Aktie stabil: Perplexity AI will Browser Chrome im Milliarden-Deal übernehmen
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Lufthansa prüft anscheinend Boeing-Käufe über Schweiz zur Zollentschärfung
Straumann-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Ziele nach Zahlen zum ersten Semester bekräftigt
DroneShield-Aktie: Kurssprung nach SentryCiv-Launch
Plug Power-Aktie unter der Lupe: Analysten urteilen nach Quartalszahlen
Swiss Re-Aktie volatil: Halbjahresgewinn deutlich gesteigert

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}