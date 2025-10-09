Multitude Aktie 139899275 / CH1398992755
09.10.2025 16:31:06
EQS-DD: Multitude AG: Mr Adam Hansson Tönning, sell
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
101138 09.10.2025 CET/CEST
