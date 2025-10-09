Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.10.2025 16:31:06

EQS-DD: Multitude AG: Mr Adam Hansson Tönning, sell

Multitude
6.80 EUR -2.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Adam
Last name(s): Hansson Tönning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, Member of the Leadership Team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude AG

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.0 EUR 105,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.0 EUR 105,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




101138  09.10.2025 CET/CEST





