EQS-DD: Multitude AG: Mr Adam Hansson Tönning, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.10.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Adam Last name(s): Hansson Tönning

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, Member of the Leadership Team

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.0 EUR 105,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.0 EUR 105,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





