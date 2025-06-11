|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.06.2025 11:14:23
EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Hendrik Johan Dijk, buy
HelloFresh
8.78 CHF -2.70%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
99276 11.06.2025 CET/CEST
