11.06.2025 11:14:23

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Hendrik Johan Dijk, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hendrik Johan
Last name(s): Dijk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.3780 EUR 125,111.9000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.3780 EUR 125,111.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: OPTIVER V.O.F.
MIC: OPSI


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
