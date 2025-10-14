Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ernst Russ Aktie 30376429 / DE000A161077

14.10.2025 14:10:03

EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Dr. Christopher Eilers, buy

Ernst Russ
6.76 EUR 0.30%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2025 / 14:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Eilers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.80 EUR 52,305.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.8000 EUR 52,305.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


14.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101268  14.10.2025 CET/CEST





