Ernst Russ Aktie 30376429 / DE000A161077
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
14.10.2025 14:10:03
EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Dr. Christopher Eilers, buy
Ernst Russ
6.76 EUR 0.30%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|Elbchaussee 370
|22609 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101268 14.10.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Ernst Russ AG
|
14:10
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Dr. Christopher Eilers, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Dr. Christopher Eilers, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.09.25
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Joseph Schuchmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.09.25
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Joseph Schuchmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.09.25
|EQS-News: Eimskip- und Ernst Russ-Joint Venture bestellt zwei Feeder-Containerschiffsneubauten der nächsten Generation (EQS Group)
|
04.09.25
|EQS-News: Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two next generation feeder containership newbuildings (EQS Group)
|
28.08.25
|EQS-News: Ernst Russ Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2025 (EQS Group)
|
28.08.25
|EQS-News: Ernst Russ veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2025 (EQS Group)