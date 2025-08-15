Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.08.2025 17:01:06

EQS-DD: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG: Dr. Andreas Rickert, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Rickert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG

b) LEI
875500BCX9680695W636 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A4DFMZ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,000.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,000.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/08/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




100212  15.08.2025 CET/CEST