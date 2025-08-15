|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
15.08.2025 17:01:06
EQS-DD: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG: Dr. Andreas Rickert, buy
Neon Equity
5.05 EUR 0.00%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
|Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100212 15.08.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AG
|
17:01
|EQS-DD: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG: Dr. Andreas Rickert, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:01
|EQS-DD: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG: Dr. Andreas Rickert, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:30
|EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit mit deutlichem EBIT-Anstieg im 1. Halbjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
12:30