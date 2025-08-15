EQS-DD: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG: Dr. Andreas Rickert, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Rickert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG

b) LEI

875500BCX9680695W636

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A4DFMZ5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,000.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,000.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





