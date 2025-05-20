Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.05.2025 11:23:10

EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Sabine Mlnarsky, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2025 / 11:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Mlnarsky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
25.48 EUR 20,970.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.4800 EUR 20,970.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


20.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98766  20.05.2025 CET/CEST