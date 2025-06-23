EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



23.06.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 16 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025, a total number of 21,612 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 16/06/2025 2,696 116.7539 CEUX 16/06/2025 957 116.6715 TQEX 16/06/2025 1,448 116.7862 XETA 17/06/2025 2,713 116.1464 CEUX 17/06/2025 1,110 116.2172 TQEX 17/06/2025 1,340 116.0654 XETA 18/06/2025 1,517 117.1485 CEUX 18/06/2025 612 116.9608 TQEX 18/06/2025 1,070 117.0404 XETA 19/06/2025 1,120 116.2521 CEUX 19/06/2025 1,003 116.3127 TQEX 19/06/2025 1,601 116.2748 XETA 20/06/2025 1,646 116.5597 CEUX 20/06/2025 1,029 116.5530 TQEX 20/06/2025 1,750 116.6336 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 20 June 2025 therefore amounts to 103,805 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 23 June 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board