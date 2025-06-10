Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’305 -0.5%  SPI 16’980 -0.4%  Dow 42’762 0.0%  DAX 24’062 -0.5%  Euro 0.9374 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’413 -0.2%  Gold 3’329 0.0%  Bitcoin 89’929 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8214 0.0%  Öl 67.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758BYD1459145Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Top News
Ausblick: Oracle legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Devisen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Dollar, Franken und Euro
Lenti-Übernahme: Kering baut Marktposition im Brillensektor aus - Aktie im Plus
Daimler Truck und Toyota fusionieren Lkw-Töchter in Asien - Aktien uneins
Aktien von SAFRAN, GE Aerospace und Ryanair uneins: Ryanair investiert in Flottenmodernisierung
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.06.2025 12:01:43

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
35.11 CHF 1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 66
 
In the time period from 30 May 2025 until and including 06 June 2025, a number of 1,173,087 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
30 May 2025 298,886 38.4441 11,490,403.27 XETRA
30 May 2025 100,000 38.4600 3,846,000.00 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
02 June 2025 334,969 37.0425 12,408,089.18 XETRA
02 June 2025 111,740 37.0283 4,137,542.24 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
02 June 2025 12,000 37.0227 444,272.40 Turquoise Europe(TQEX)
02 June 2025 16,538 37.0170 612,187.15 Aquis Europe(AQEU)
03 June 2025 100,000 36.9916 3,699,160.00 XETRA
04 June 2025 100,000 37.4459 3,744,590.00 XETRA
05 June 2025 48,954 37.7209 1,846,588.94 XETRA
06 June 2025 50,000 37.3302 1,866,510.00 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 06 June 2025 amounts to 54,451,649 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 10 June 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


10.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2153114  10.06.2025 CET/CEST