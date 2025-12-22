Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 13:00:34

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

All for One Group
37.97 CHF 2.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

24th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 22 December 2025 – In the period from 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025, a total of 2,621 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
15.12.2025 600 41,93333
16.12.2025 600 41,60000
17.12.2025 481 40,60000
18.12.2025 480 40,10000
19.12.2025 460 40,20000

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025 amounts to 53,830 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Strasse 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2250224  22.12.2025 CET/CEST