24.04.2025 22:45:36

EQS-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on potential acquisition

EQS-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
Merck KGaA: Merck confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on potential acquisition

24-Apr-2025 / 22:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, April 24, 2025 – Merck KGaA (“Merck”) reacts to press reports and confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on a potential acquisition. The parties are in discussion on the basis of a price of around USD 47 per share. Merck notes that no final decision has been taken and no legally binding agreement has been entered into.

End of inside information

Contact Merck KGaA
Dr. Gangolf Schrimpf
Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Straße 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 6151 729591
Email: gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.com
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/en
ISIN: DE0006599905
WKN: 659990
Indices: DAX
Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX


End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2123844  24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

