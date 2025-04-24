EQS-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on potential acquisition

EQS-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

Merck KGaA: Merck confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on potential acquisition



24-Apr-2025 / 22:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Darmstadt, April 24, 2025 – Merck KGaA (“Merck”) reacts to press reports and confirms late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. on a potential acquisition. The parties are in discussion on the basis of a price of around USD 47 per share. Merck notes that no final decision has been taken and no legally binding agreement has been entered into.



End of inside information



Contact Merck KGaA

Dr. Gangolf Schrimpf

Merck KGaA

Frankfurter Straße 250

64293 Darmstadt

Germany

Phone: +49 6151 729591

Email: gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.com

Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/en

ISIN: DE0006599905

WKN: 659990

Indices: DAX

Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX

24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

