Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’832 0.1%  SPI 17’640 0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’768 0.2%  Euro 0.9323 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’653 0.0%  Gold 4’184 0.6%  Bitcoin 73’489 0.1%  Dollar 0.8046 0.0%  Öl 63.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
LUKB-Aktie: Bernadette Koch zur Wahl in den Verwaltungsrat vorgeschlagen
Bitcoin und Co.: Handeln Sie 50 Kryptos beim Schweizer Leader im Digital Banking
Ray Dalio enthüllt: Diese fünf Faktoren bewegen die Weltwirtschaft aktuell
HENSOLDT-Aktie trotzdem höher: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie wenig verändert: FSB reduziert Einschätzung des systemischen Risikos
Suche...

BioArctic AB Registered b Aktie 38514501 / SE0010323311

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.11.2025 07:03:43

Eisai Announces Filing Of New Drug Application For Leqembi In Japan

BioArctic AB Registered b
28.36 EUR 2.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's (BIOA-B.ST) partner Eisai (4523.T) announced that they have filed a new drug application for Leqembi or lecanemab for a subcutaneous formulation as a new route of administration to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. The application is based on data from multiple subcutaneous administration sub-studies of lecanemab conducted as part of the Phase 3 Clarity AD open-label extension, following the 18-month core study in individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild stage of AD dementia.

Leqembi is the result of a collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai, and the antibody was originally developed by BioArctic.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.