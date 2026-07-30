Primary Health Properties Aktie 30141463 / GB00BYRJ5J14
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30.07.2026 16:08:13
Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)
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Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 30 July 2026
Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)
Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP)
Primary Health Properties (PHP) has reported H126 results showing strong earnings growth, supported by the successful combination with Assura and underlying portfolio progress. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to 3.8p, comfortably covering DPS of 3.65p (+3%). PHP is now well into its 30th consecutive year of DPS growth. 92% of the expected £9m Assura cost synergies have been put in place and plans are well advanced to reduce post-transaction leverage back to within the targeted range. Significantly, PHP has now agreed exclusive terms for the establishment of a 50/50 private hospital joint venture (JV) with a global long-term institutional investor.
Click here to read the full report.
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2374796 30-Jul-2026
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16:08
|Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP) (EQS Group)
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