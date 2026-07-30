London, UK, 30 July 2026

Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has reported H126 results showing strong earnings growth, supported by the successful combination with Assura and underlying portfolio progress. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to 3.8p, comfortably covering DPS of 3.65p (+3%). PHP is now well into its 30th consecutive year of DPS growth. 92% of the expected £9m Assura cost synergies have been put in place and plans are well advanced to reduce post-transaction leverage back to within the targeted range. Significantly, PHP has now agreed exclusive terms for the establishment of a 50/50 private hospital joint venture (JV) with a global long-term institutional investor.

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