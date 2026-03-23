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Metro Bank Holdings Aktie 126008538 / GB00BMX3W479

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23.03.2026 13:02:55

Directorate change

Metro Bank Holdings
1.27 EUR -3.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Directorate change

23-March-2026 / 12:02 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

23 March 2026

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64


 

Directorate Change

 

Metro Bank announces that Nicholas Winsor will retire as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, having served on the Board since April 2020. Nicholas does not intend to seek re-election by shareholders and will stand down immediately prior to the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

As well as independent Non-Executive Director, Nicholas is the Designated Non-Executive Director for Colleague Engagement (DNED).  A further announcement regarding succession for this role will be made in due course.

Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Holdings PLC Chair commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nicholas for his outstanding contribution since his appointment in 2020. The dedication and focus Nicholas demonstrated in his role as Board Consumer Duty Champion and continues to demonstrate as DNED have meaningfully enhanced Board understanding of customer and colleague perspectives. We wish him every success in the future.”

This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R.

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary     +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

ENDS

 

 

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 421868
EQS News ID: 2296020

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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 Directorate change (EQS Group)
19.03.26