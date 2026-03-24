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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie 34691545 / BMG4209G2077

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24.03.2026 16:30:06

Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum
2.34 EUR -1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
Director / PDMR Shareholdings

24-March-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

24 March 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Director / PDMR Shareholdings

 

 

Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") on the London Stock Exchange.

 

Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 216.3321p per common share. Following the transactions, Clare Kinahan owns 7,595 common shares in the Company.

 

Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 206.0993p per common share. On 24 March 2026, Alasdair Robinson purchased a total of 6,536 shares at a price of 201.27p per common share through an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”). Also on 24 March 2026, Rhona Robinson, the spouse of Alasdair Robinson, purchased 4,925 shares at a price of 202.89p per common share through an ISA. Following the transactions, Alasdair Robinson owns 143,267 common shares in the Company and Rhona Robinson owns 4,925 shares, in aggregate representing 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.  

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Clare Kinahan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief HR Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

216.3313p

20,000

216.3327p

30,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

50,000

216.3321p

e)

Date of the transaction

23 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Alasdair Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

206.0993p

32,646

206.0994p

17,354

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

50,000

206.0993p

e)

Date of the transaction

23 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Alasdair Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

201.27p

6,536

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

6,536

201.27p

e)

Date of the transaction

24 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Rhona Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse of Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

202.89p

4,925

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

4,925

202.89p

e)

Date of the transaction

24 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 422027
EQS News ID: 2297068

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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