Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie 34691545 / BMG4209G2077
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
24.03.2026 16:30:06
Director / PDMR Shareholdings
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
24 March 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholdings
Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") on the London Stock Exchange.
Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 216.3321p per common share. Following the transactions, Clare Kinahan owns 7,595 common shares in the Company.
Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 206.0993p per common share. On 24 March 2026, Alasdair Robinson purchased a total of 6,536 shares at a price of 201.27p per common share through an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”). Also on 24 March 2026, Rhona Robinson, the spouse of Alasdair Robinson, purchased 4,925 shares at a price of 202.89p per common share through an ISA. Following the transactions, Alasdair Robinson owns 143,267 common shares in the Company and Rhona Robinson owns 4,925 shares, in aggregate representing 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|422027
|EQS News ID:
|2297068
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs
|
16:30
|Director / PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|Interim dividend information (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Notice of 2025 Full Year Results (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|TR-1: notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
02.03.26
|Update on Shaikan Field operations (EQS Group)
|
18.02.26
|First day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|Registration of new share capital and total voting rights (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|Operational & Corporate Update (EQS Group)