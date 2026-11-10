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10.11.2026 18:29:03
Designated Person Notification
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Person Notification
Luxembourg, November 10 2026 (18:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory requirements is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam’s web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers’ Transactions: Link
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
2431638 10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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