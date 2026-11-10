Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’038 0.6%  SPI 21’144 0.5%  Dow 52’068 -0.6%  DAX 26’347 0.3%  Euro 0.9214 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’328 0.6%  Gold 4’020 -2.9%  Bitcoin 60’138 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8263 0.8%  Öl 92.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Sunrise Communications138622040DocMorris4261528
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktien-Alternative: KI frisst Strom – sind Energie-Aktien die heimlichen Gewinner?
Aktie etwas fester: Roche legt frische Ergebnisse aus der Alzheimer-Forschung vor
Sunrise-Aktie schwächelt trotzdem: Jahresziele nach stabilem dritten Quartal bestätigt
Üetlihof vor dem Verkauf: Norwegischer Staatsfonds will Bürokomplex mit Mieterin UBS wohl abgeben - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Infineon-Aktie klettert deutlich: KI, Energie und Software-Autos als Wachstumstreiber für 2026/27
Suche...

Aperam Aktie 12239230 / LU0569974404

Handeln
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.11.2026 18:29:03

Designated Person Notification

Aperam
32.09 CHF 4.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Person Notification

10-Nov-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Designated Person Notification

Luxembourg, November 10 2026 (18:30 CET) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory requirements is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam’s web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers’ Transactions: Link

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

 

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

2431638  10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza - Mit neuer Power zu alten Höhen

Lonza drückt aufs Tempo: Mit der Übernahme des US-Geschäfts von Merck treibt der Pharmazulieferer seinen strategischen Umbau voran. Auch an der Börse ist der Funke übergesprungen: Die 700-Franken-Marke rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aperam S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:49 Logo WHS Nasdaq explodiert nach KI-Crash – beginnt jetzt die Jahresendrally?
13:37 AMD auf Wachstumskurs dank steigender KI-Nachfrage
10:56 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
10:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.11.2026
09:49 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
08:51 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder aufwärts
06.11.26 Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’642.49 19.93 STBNIU
Short 15’959.13 13.97 S03BFU
Short 16’569.27 8.90 S1BPHU
SMI-Kurs: 15’037.94 10.11.2026 17:30:57
Long 14’391.21 18.80 S1OTBU
Long 14’076.20 13.59 SIB29U
Long 13’491.76 8.92 SVBOKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plug Power-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: So schnitt der Wasserstoff-Spezialist im vergangenen Jahresviertel ab
Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Outperform
Bitcoin & Elon Musk: Was seine Energie-These für Anleger bedeutet
Üetlihof vor dem Verkauf: Norwegischer Staatsfonds will Bürokomplex mit Mieterin UBS wohl abgeben - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Rheinmetall erhält Millionenauftrag für Luftverteidigung aus Belgien - Aktie steigt
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie tief im Minus: Höherer Verlust als erwartet trübt das Umsatzplus im dritten Quartal
Dow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
ABB-Aktie gesucht: Offenbar Abspaltung des China-Geschäfts der Robotik-Sparte möglich
Gold überverkauft: BCA-Expertin sieht Chance – trotz starkem US-Dollar
SMI schliesst fester - Allzeithoch bleibt in Reichweite -- DAX endet im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.