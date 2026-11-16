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16.11.2026 09:29:03
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027
Luxembourg November 16, 2026 (9:30 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2027.
Earnings calendar*
5 May 2027 earnings for 1st quarter 2027
29 July 2027 earnings for 2nd quarter 2027 and 6 months 2027
5 November 2027 earnings for 3rd quarter 2027 and 9 months 2027
General Meeting of Shareholders
12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com
Contact
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
2435190 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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09:29
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