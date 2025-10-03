|
03.10.2025 13:18:37
DAX Down Marginally, But Stays On Course For Strong Weekly Gain
(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday, but remain well on course to record their strongest week in over five months. Optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve help underpin sentiment.
The benchmark DAX was down 29.70 points or 0.12% at 24,408.89 a little while ago.
Commerzbank is rising 2.2%, and Deutsche Bank is gaining about 1.3%. Merck, Daimler Truck Holding, Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Continental, Brenntag, Deutsche Telekom and Mercedes-Benz are up 0.5 to 1%.
Meanwhile, Zalando and Deutsche Boerse are down 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Symrise, Bayer, BMW, Hannover Rueck, Beiersdorf and Infineon Technologies are down with modest losses.
The HCOB Germany Composite PMI was revised lower to 52 in September 2025 from a preliminary of 52.4, but continued to point to the strongest growth in private sector activity since May 2024, compared to 50.5 in August. The services PMI score came in at 51.5, up from 49.3 in August, while the manufacturing PMI came with a 49.5 score, down from 49.8 a month earlier.
Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone producer prices declined for the first time in nine months in August due to the sharp decrease in energy prices.
The producer price index fell 0.6% on a yearly basis, reversing July's 0.2% increase. The index was expected to drop by 0.4%.
Month-on-month, producer prices were down 0.3%, offsetting the 0.3% increase in July. Prices were expected to drop 0.1%.
Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnung: SMI fester -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Freitagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelt unterdessen um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}