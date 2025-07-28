CHiQ Champions Inclusion and Innovation as Presenting Partner of the German Wheelchair Tennis Open



Held at the esteemed SCC Berlin tennis club from July 23 to 27, 2025. The German Wheelchair Tennis Open stands as Germany's premier tournament in the sport. As a pivotal event on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, it will host over 100 elite athletes, including several top-10 global contenders and national champions, competing across singles and doubles in men's, women's, and quad categories, all vying for the coveted Beate Loddenkemper Trophy.



CHiQ's involvement, anchored by the slogan "Every Serve Counts. Every Life Shines," extends beyond brand visibility in Germany and across Europe, highlighting its steadfast commitment to ESG leadership by blending intelligent technology with authentic community empowerment, demonstrating how innovation can inspire impact across inclusivity, sustainability, and social wellbeing.



"The partnership with CHiQ marks a significant leap for wheelchair tennis in Germany," remarked Mr. Simon Papendorf, Managing Director of the DTB. "Together, we are amplifying the voice of extraordinary disabled athletes, advocating inclusion, and promoting access to barrier-free sport."



Mr. Feng, General Manager of CHiQ Europe, added, "The essence of sport transcends competition—it builds connection. At CHiQ, technology goes beyond product to deliver understanding, compassion, and respect. Through this tournament, we showcase the unyielding strength behind every athlete's journey and unlock CHiQ's ongoing philanthropic mission."



Since entering the European market, CHiQ has embraced a youthful and tech-savvy lifestyle with user-centric innovation at its core. Viewing ESG as a vital extension of brand value, this sponsorship unfolds a new chapter for CHiQ, driven by technology, guided by responsibility, and rooted in everyday impact.

