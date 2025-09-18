CGTX, RVPH, SHOT, SONN, AKTX Rally After-Hours On Clinical Updates And Fed Rate Cut Momentum

(RTTNews) - Biotech and healthcare stocks continue to respond sharply to progress in clinical trials, regulatory developments, and broader economic indicators. With the Federal Reserve initiating its first rate cut of 2025 and signaling a more accommodative stance, capital-intensive sectors such as biotechnology are likely to benefit from improved funding conditions and renewed market interest. Against this backdrop, several companies have seen notable price movement after hours, driven by pipeline progress, financing activity, and upcoming regulatory milestones.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) soared 11.19% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85 after closing the regular session up 8.95% at $7.06. The stock traded between $6.55 and $7.70 during the day, with a 52-week range of $1.08 - $19.30.

Recently, the company announced that it has expanded clinical evaluation of its lead candidate, SON-1010, in combination with atezolizumab for ovarian cancer. The company also reported a strong safety profile and a partial response at the highest dose level. Sonnet also released a video update titled "What This Means," outlining its strategic direction.

Key upcoming events include the annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for September 26, 2025. Trial updates for SON-1010 and SON-1210 remain important milestones to watch.

**

Shares of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) surged 11.58% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.8855 after closing the regular session up 5.11% at $0.7936. The stock traded between $0.68 and $0.83 during the day, with a 52-week range of $0.5710 - $3.8500.

The recent upward movement follows Akari's announcement of a provisional patent filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform utilizing the spliceosome payload PH1 for cancer treatment. This payload is designed to disrupt alternative splicing within cancer cells, a mechanism linked to tumor growth, metastasis, and resistance to therapy. The company emphasized that this patent expands its intellectual property estate and supports the development of first-in-class ADCs with differentiated clinical potential.

**

Shares of Safety Shot Inc. (SHOT) rose 9.75% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.3333 after closing the regular session up 3.40% at $0.3037. The stock traded between $0.3033 and $0.3300 during the day, with a 52-week range of $0.2300 to $1.6900.

The company, on Wednesday, announced a strategic refresh of its Board of Directors with the appointment of three new members: Connor Klein, an investment partner at New Form Capital; Stacey Duffy, a financial due diligence and transaction advisory expert; and Jamie McAvity, co-founder and CEO of Bitcoin miner Cormint Inc.

The new appointments are intended to strengthen the Company's capabilities in digital assets, capital markets, and fast-growing business operations as it moves forward with its strategy centered around its subsidiary, BONK Holdings LLC.

**

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) climbed 10.09% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.4451 after closing the regular session up 2.02% at $0.4043. The stock traded between $0.3900 and $0.4357 during the day, with a 52-week range of $0.3000 - $4.2800.

The recent price movement follows a revised analyst rating from Benchmark, which maintained a "Speculative Buy" on RVPH while lowering its price target from $14.00 to $7.00. Despite the reduced target, the reaffirmed rating reflects continued confidence in the company's long-term potential. Reviva's lead candidate, brilaroxazine (RP5063), is being developed for multiple neuropsychiatric and respiratory indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has previously reported positive results from its Phase 3 RECOVER open-label extension study, which may be contributing to renewed interest.

Looking ahead, Reviva plans to meet with the FDA in Q4 2025 to discuss the approval pathway for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia, with a potential NDA submission targeted for Q2 2026. The company is evaluating whether to proceed with a Phase 3 RECOVER-2 trial based on FDA guidance. An IND submission for a liposomal-gel formulation of brilaroxazine in psoriasis is expected by mid-2026, and Reviva is actively pursuing partnership opportunities to support its pipeline development.

**

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) rose 7.48% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58 after closing the regular session down 8.70% at $1.47. The stock traded between $1.44 and $1.65 during the day, with a 52-week range of $0.2220 - $3.8300.

The company's recent developments surround its lead candidate, Zervimesine (CT1812), which is being evaluated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Cognition Therapeutics recently announced the closing of a $30 million registered direct offering to support Phase 3 development of Zervimesine. Additionally, the company reported that its Phase 2 study in early Alzheimer's disease has reached 75% enrollment, marking steady progress toward completion.