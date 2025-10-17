Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 1.4%  SPI 17’452 1.1%  Dow 45’952 -0.7%  DAX 24’272 0.4%  Euro 0.9270 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.8%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’969 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7929 0.0%  Öl 62.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETFs vs. Indexfonds: Was ist eigentlich der Unterschied?
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Kann der Tech-Gigant im KI-Rennen noch aufholen?
NVIDIA-Aktie in der Gefahrenzone? BoE sieht Übertreibungen im KI-Sektor
Trotz Absatzkrise: Analyst sieht grosses Potenzial für die Tesla-Aktie
Bitcoin-Rally am Höhepunkt? So schätzen Analysten die Lage ein
Suche...

Bitfarms Aktie 48524241 / CA09173B1076

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.10.2025 04:57:03

Bitfarms Prices Offering Of US$500 Mln Of 1.375% Convertible Senior Note Due 2031

Bitfarms
5.23 CHF 34.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF, BITF.TO) announced that it has priced its offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.375% convertible senior notes due 2031.

Bitfarms has also granted the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, for a 13-day period beginning on and including the date on which the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional US$88 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes.

The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $300 million or $360 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase the option in full. The offering is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions on or about October 21, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Additionally, the Company intends to use either net proceeds from this offering or cash on hand to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.