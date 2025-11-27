Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.11.2025 16:07:21

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In December 2025

Vanda Pharmaceuticals
4.28 CHF 3.71%
(RTTNews) - Every month, several health-awareness campaigns are conducted, and December, despite being a festive holiday season, is no different. Two major global and national health campaigns are recognized in December - World AIDS Day (December 1) and National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 1-5, 2025).

National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW)

Observed each year from December 1-5, the National Influenza Vaccination Week encourages people to protect themselves and their families from the flu. The campaign highlights the importance of getting vaccinated before the peak of flu season, emphasizing both the safety and effectiveness of the flu shot. Initiated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2005, NIVW serves as a reminder that it is never too late in the season to get vaccinated.

World AIDS Day - December 1

World AIDS Day is a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic, honouring the lives lost, and supporting those living with HIV.

The theme for this year, "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response," calls for strong political leadership, international collaboration, and human-rights-centered strategies to achieve the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. (Source: WHO)

According to 2024 estimates, 40.8 million people were living with HIV worldwide, about 630,000 people died from HIV-related causes in 2024, and roughly 1.3 million people acquired HIV that year.

Concerns have been raised about the sudden, sharp cuts to international HIV funding. The United States has historically been the largest contributor, providing nearly 75% of global HIV financing. This year, the Trump administration has reportedly stepped back from key UNAIDS commitments and even cancelled some World AIDS Day activities.

So, as we enter the final month of the year, it is a good time to review the biotech and pharmaceutical companies with drug candidates pending FDA decisions and see what's ahead on the regulatory front this December.