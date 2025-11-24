Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Becton, Dickinson Aktie 912061 / US0758871091

24.11.2025 13:18:44

BD Launches Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System In Europe

Becton, Dickinson
155.00 CHF -1.16%
(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, said Monday that it has launched the BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System in Europe. The system is now available in select European countries.

BD Surgiphor is an irrigation solution used during surgical procedures to help loosen and remove debris from wounds, thereby reducing the bacterial load that could contribute to surgical site infections.

