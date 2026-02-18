Avis Budget Group Aktie 2654376 / US0537741052
18.02.2026 23:32:25
Avis Budget Group Q4 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter, despite lower revenues.
In the fourth quarter, revenue declined to $2.66 billion from $2.71 billion in 2024. Net loss narrowed to $747 million, compared with a net loss of $1.96 billion in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share narrowed to $21.25 from $55.66 a year earlier.
For the full year 2025, revenue decreased to $11.65 billion from $11.79 billion in 2024. Net loss totaled $889 million, compared with a net loss of $1.82 billion in the prior year. Loss per share were $25.25, compared with $51.23 in 2024.
CAR is currently trading after hours at $105.02, down $18.28 or 14.83 percent on the Nasdaq.
