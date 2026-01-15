Automatic Data Processing Aktie 910042 / US0530151036
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
15.01.2026 02:48:35
Automatic Data Processing To Buy Back $6 Bln Of Common Stock
Automatic Data Processing
206.54 CHF -0.28%
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced that its Board authorized the purchase of $6 billion of its common stock. This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2022 authorization to purchase $5 billion of its common stock. ADP had about 403 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.
The company has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share payable April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.