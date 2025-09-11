Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’217 -0.5%  SPI 16’950 -0.4%  Dow 45’491 -0.5%  DAX 23’633 -0.4%  Euro 0.9343 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’361 -0.1%  Gold 3’641 0.4%  Bitcoin 90’940 2.2%  Dollar 0.7989 0.2%  Öl 67.6 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin startet schwach in den September - folgt jetzt die grosse Trendwende im Herbst?
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Zwischen 5-Billionen-Dollar-Vision und möglicher Kursblase
Klarna-Aktien überzeugen beim Börsendebüt
BioNTech-Aktie bleibt im Blick: BioNTech überzeugt mit positiven Studiendaten
Oracle-Aktie von Ausblick angetrieben: Umsatz steigt - aber bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück
Suche...
11.09.2025 02:59:58

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trading modestly lower on Thursday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to be a tad above the 8,800 level, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 28.00 points or 0.32 percent to 8,802.40, after hitting a low of 8,797.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 27.30 points or 0.30 percent to 9,067.90. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent, Fortescue is gaining almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing 2.5 percent, while BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 2 percent, Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent, while Origin is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 2 percent, Xero is edging down 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent, while Zip are adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 3 percent, Evolution Mining is surging almost 5 percent, Gold Road Resources is up almost 1 percent, Newmont is adding almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is climbing almost 6 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher early in the session on Wednesday but gave back ground over the course of the trading day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulled back well off their best levels but still managed to end the day at new record closing highs.

The S&P 500 rose 19.43 points or 0.3 percent to 6,532.04 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 6.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,886.06, while the narrower Dow slid 220.42 points or 0.5 percent to 45,490.92.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe, along with inflation data from the U.S. that has reinforced interest rate cut expectations. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $1.07 or 1.71 percent at $63.70 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger

Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.09.25 Logo WHS Chewy Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – alles aus einem Shop für Hund, Katze & Co
10.09.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
10.09.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.09.2025
10.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Oszillation um den GD100
09.09.25 Partners Group hebt Prognose an – Optimismus gerechtfertigt?
09.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09.09.25 Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
04.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) on AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’717.40 19.70 BHDSPU
Short 12’994.92 13.57 UBSOUU
Short 13’485.11 8.79 QIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’217.46 10.09.2025 17:30:06
Long 11’692.37 18.79 SWFBJU
Long 11’464.52 13.96 BBWS3U
Long 10’967.77 8.98 BSXSZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsengang der Klarna-Aktie steht direkt bevor - Was Anleger wissen sollten
Novo Nordisk-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Tausende Stellenstreichungen
RENK Aktie News: Anleger schicken RENK am Mittwochvormittag ins Plus
SAP SE-Aktie erhält von JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bewertung: Overweight
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt nach Analystenlob - Rüstungswerte erholen sich
Klarna-Aktien überzeugen beim Börsendebüt
US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Grün
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Neues iPhone Air überzeugt nicht
Oracle-Aktie von Ausblick angetrieben: Umsatz steigt - aber bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}